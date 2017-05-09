Isanti Glass launches Take a Boy Child to Work initiative, empowers young boys in local communities

South Africa has been grappling with alarmingly high rates of gender-based violence (GBV), with numerous reports highlighting men as the primary perpetrators of such violence. This troubling reality has sparked critical discussions about the importance of nurturing boys and men to become positive role models and responsible citizens.

In response to this urgent need for societal change, Isanti Glass, a leading glass manufacturing company in South Africa, has launched its inaugural Take a Boy Child to Work initiative.

This programme is designed to mentor and inspire young boys from the surrounding communities of Phumula, Buhle Park Secondary, and Rondebult. The initiative aims to provide these young men with first-hand experience in the glass manufacturing industry, offering them insights into various operations and potential career opportunities within the field. By engaging with industry professionals and observing day-to-day activities at the factory, the boys are encouraged to envision a future in which they can play a significant role. The programme provides young boys with positive mentorship, helping to instil values of respect, responsibility, and equality from an early age.

Pieter Du Plessis, CEO of Isanti Glass, addressed the young men during their visit, sharing valuable insights about the company’s operations and the numerous opportunities available within the industry. He stated: "At Isanti Glass, we believe in nurturing the potential of our youth. This initiative is a step towards equipping these young men with the knowledge and inspiration they need to build successful futures. We are committed to investing in the next generation and fostering a culture of learning and growth."

Ward Councillor Nqabayethu Tshabalala also attended the event, highlighting the pressing social ills affecting the community and the importance of initiatives like this. "Our community faces numerous challenges, including unemployment and a lack of educational resources. It is imperative that we address these issues head-on by providing our youth with opportunities to learn and grow. I commend Isanti Glass for their dedication to making a positive impact through this initiative, as it not only benefits the boys involved but also strengthens our entire community."

Isanti Glass’s commitment to giving back to the community and empowering the youth is a cornerstone of its corporate social responsibility efforts. By launching the Take a Boy Child to Work initiative, the company aims to create a lasting positive impact on the lives of young boys, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and contribute meaningfully to society.

By fostering a new generation of men committed to positive societal contributions, Isanti Glass hopes to contribute to a future where all citizens can thrive in a safer, more equitable society.

About Isanti Glass

Founded in 2020, Isanti Glass is a leading South African glass manufacturing company. It is dedicated to producing high-quality glass products for a wide range of applications. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to innovation, Isanti Glass serves local and international markets, providing sustainable and efficient glass solutions.

Isanti’s mission is to deliver exceptional value to our customers through superior products, unmatched service, and a focus on sustainability. We take pride in our role as an industry leader and continuously strive to enhance our manufacturing processes and reduce our environmental footprint.

For more information about Isanti Glass and its products, visit www.isantiglass.co.za.




