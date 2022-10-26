Integrated water management solutions

Responsible water use is more important than ever in a world that is facing growing scarcity due to a variety of reasons. Infrastructure pressure and overall maintenance issues, rising temperatures and changing safety and pollution stresses; have resulted in many regions having to extricate themselves out of short-term problem-patching mindsets and move towards integrated and holistic water management, distributions and utilisation approaches. This is to ensure overall better water catchment and preservation, resource monitoring and overall loss-prevention in efforts to protect this fundamental life-sustaining source.

Environmental management, engineering, public health, and underlying policy/regulatory measures are considered to inform innovative approaches to solve existing and emerging natural resource challenges. They are also just some of the results-oriented Research and Consulting Solutions elements that Enterprises University of Pretoria (Pty) Ltd is able to draw on to leverage and integrate niche expertise to solve real-world problems. These capabilities include pin-point accurate water loss detection technologies that are based on fibre optic communications infrastructure together with patented signal processing innovations.

Recognising the crucial value of healthy water sources and ecosystems, and exploiting the opportunity to optimise existing distribution systems for green energy generation, by means of conduit hydropower, are deemed to be examples of overall responsible resource utilisation.

Insightful management of water and energy resources is offered in the following solutions:

Hydropower: Feasibility studies for pumped water storage or conduit hydropower to enable green alternatives.

Water treatment technologies to solve emerging quality and safety challenges.

Water-systems modelling strategies: Cost-effective modelling for fit-for-purpose water catchment infrastructure planning.

Water loss management: Technical advice to incorporate novel technology, conduct regular network surveillance and optimised network leak detection.



Enterprises University of Pretoria prides itself on developing and delivering customised and innovative research and consulting services both in the public and private sector. We collaborate with industry experts to create niche water solutions in water sourcing, processing and distribution. By integrating these components, we work to usher in more sustainable and adaptable water resources management practices to support a more responsible foundation for the future.

If you would like to get in touch for more information, please contact

Jaco Snyman, business manager: research and consulting solutions.

Tel: +27 (0)12 434 2351

Email: az.ca.pu.sesirpretne@namyns.ocaj



