ESG Food, Water & Energy Security
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Enterprises University of PretoriaGreenCapeMann MadeMpactAir Products South AfricaFibre CircleHeineken BeveragesESG Africa ConferenceAdopt-a-SchoolJNPROur Salad MixEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Food, Water & Energy Security Company news South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Integrated water management solutions

    Issued by Enterprises University of Pretoria
    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    Responsible water use is more important than ever in a world that is facing growing scarcity due to a variety of reasons. Infrastructure pressure and overall maintenance issues, rising temperatures and changing safety and pollution stresses; have resulted in many regions having to extricate themselves out of short-term problem-patching mindsets and move towards integrated and holistic water management, distributions and utilisation approaches. This is to ensure overall better water catchment and preservation, resource monitoring and overall loss-prevention in efforts to protect this fundamental life-sustaining source.
    Integrated water management solutions

    Environmental management, engineering, public health, and underlying policy/regulatory measures are considered to inform innovative approaches to solve existing and emerging natural resource challenges. They are also just some of the results-oriented Research and Consulting Solutions elements that Enterprises University of Pretoria (Pty) Ltd is able to draw on to leverage and integrate niche expertise to solve real-world problems. These capabilities include pin-point accurate water loss detection technologies that are based on fibre optic communications infrastructure together with patented signal processing innovations.

    Recognising the crucial value of healthy water sources and ecosystems, and exploiting the opportunity to optimise existing distribution systems for green energy generation, by means of conduit hydropower, are deemed to be examples of overall responsible resource utilisation.

    Insightful management of water and energy resources is offered in the following solutions:

    1. Hydropower: Feasibility studies for pumped water storage or conduit hydropower to enable green alternatives.
    2. Water treatment technologies to solve emerging quality and safety challenges.
    3. Water-systems modelling strategies: Cost-effective modelling for fit-for-purpose water catchment infrastructure planning.
    4. Water loss management: Technical advice to incorporate novel technology, conduct regular network surveillance and optimised network leak detection.

    Enterprises University of Pretoria prides itself on developing and delivering customised and innovative research and consulting services both in the public and private sector. We collaborate with industry experts to create niche water solutions in water sourcing, processing and distribution. By integrating these components, we work to usher in more sustainable and adaptable water resources management practices to support a more responsible foundation for the future.

    If you would like to get in touch for more information, please contact

    Jaco Snyman, business manager: research and consulting solutions.
    Tel: +27 (0)12 434 2351
    Email: az.ca.pu.sesirpretne@namyns.ocaj

    Read more: water scarcity, water conservation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Enterprises University of Pretoria
    Having played a profound part in the history of South Africa for more than 100 years, the University of Pretoria boasts a lasting legacy that endures through a cluster of innovative and multidisciplinary services rendered through Enterprises University of Pretoria (Pty) Ltd.
    Related
    #WorldEnvironmentDay: Massmart commits to saving water
    #WorldEnvironmentDay: Massmart commits to saving water
    5 Jun 2024
    Addressing South Africa&#x2019;s water scarcity is everyone&#x2019;s responsibility
    Irvine PartnersAddressing South Africa’s water scarcity is everyone’s responsibility
    22 Mar 2024
    Image source: Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer –
    Call for comments on Water Acts amendments
    26 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. The eco Logic Awards took place recently
    All the 2023 Eco Logic Awards winners
    17 Nov 2023
    Image:
    High water usage puts strain on system
    18 Sep 2023
    File photo: A view of Elizabeth Lake, that has been dried up for several years, as the region experiences extreme heat and drought conditions, in Elizabeth Lake, an unincorporated community in Los Angeles County, California, US, 18 June 2021. Reuters/Aude Guerrucci
    More than half of the world's large lakes are drying up, study finds
     22 May 2023
    Practical ways SMEs in hospitality can navigate ongoing water restrictions
    Business Partners LimitedPractical ways SMEs in hospitality can navigate ongoing water restrictions
    7 Dec 2022
    From water conservation to crop selection, how farmers can take action against drought
    From water conservation to crop selection, how farmers can take action against drought
     26 Oct 2022
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz