How to use behavioural science and social psychology to transform your meetings

Yet, they are also notorious for being inefficient and sometimes even counterproductive. This paradox begs the question: Why do we act the way we do in meetings?
Answers lie at the intersection of behavioural science and social psychology. To unlock the full potential of meetings, we must delve into the unseen and often unknown phenomena that influence group dynamics.
Meetings are more than just exchanges of information; they are complex social interactions. Each participant brings their own set of experiences, biases, and behavioural patterns to the table.
Behavioural science helps us understand these patterns, while social psychology allows us to comprehend how group dynamics can both hinder and enhance the collaborative process.
People's actions in meetings are often driven by subconscious motivations. Behavioural science teaches us that factors such as - the need for approval, the fear of conflict, or the desire for dominance - can shape behaviours in subtle but significant ways.
For instance, someone might agree with a point not because they believe it's the best course of action, but because they seek the approval of their peers or superiors.
Similarly, social psychology provides insights into group behaviour. Phenomena like groupthink can stifle innovation and lead to poor decision-making. Conversely, a well-understood and managed group dynamic can foster creativity, critical thinking, and efficient decision-making.
To conduct effective meetings, one should prime attendees with an understanding of their own preferences and the group's dynamic.
By adopting a people-centric approach that aligns everyone to the best permutation for the session, we can reduce friction and achieve better outcomes, faster. This means considering the personalities, communication styles, decision-making processes and ‘red flags’ of each participant.
When attendees understand not only the content but also the context of the meeting, including the behaviours at play, they are more engaged and prepared to contribute constructively. This understanding is the key to unlocking a meeting's potential without the frustrations that often accompany group endeavours.
Meetings don't have to be a source of frustration. By applying principles from behavioural science and social psychology, we can transform them into more productive, engaging, and even enjoyable gatherings.
It starts with understanding the hidden influences at play and ends with an aligned group taking collective strides towards a common purpose, achieved with less effort and more satisfaction.
