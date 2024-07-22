Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesdotGOODKantarScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Grocery stokvels can empower South African households

    22 Jul 2024
    22 Jul 2024
    South Africans are resilient people who are always ready to seek solutions for problems, even if the trials they face are caused by events that are beyond their control. An empowering example of this approach to life is the use of grocery stokvels to help reduce food prices and relieve hard-pressed household budgets.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    To address the challenges posed by rising food prices, grocery stokvels are structured to help their members make purchases at outlets that focus on bulk sales. This strategy aims to bring some relief to household budgets. Setting up grocery stokvels, however, requires careful planning to ensure that they are effective.

    “Many stokvel and saving groups buy groceries from wholesalers or cash and carry outlets with whom they save directly. In other groups, funds accumulate in a stokvel club account, and the collected funds are used to make bulk purchases for members,” says Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorships manager at The Spar Group.

    As with all community-based financial structures, starting a successful grocery stokvel that benefits its members is about more than just innovative strategies.

    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO

    5 Jul 2024

    “It's about fostering a sense of community, shared responsibility, and a larger support network. It is this approach that makes grocery stokvels genuinely impactful”, says Maubane.

    To save money and provide the best for members, a grocery stokvel should have:

    • Clear goals and budgets: Before diving into grocery buying, financial goals and budgets must be decided and set. This involves determining the membership size of the scheme, setting an affordable fee acceptable to all members, and setting a portion aside each month for buying groceries.

    • A mutually agreed planning and decision-making structure: To succeed and meet the grocery requirements of all members, they must meet before each buying cycle to discuss purchases, food preferences and the budget required for shopping. Consensus is critical in deciding what foodstuffs will be bought and the quantities required.

    • Accurate financial records: Trust and accountability are the cornerstones of any stokvel. Accurate record-keeping is essential to track contributions, expenses, and savings. Having a member who acts as a treasurer or financial officer and reports regularly to members is advisable.

    • A bulk purchasing strategy: Trusted representatives must liaise with wholesalers and retailers to negotiate bulk discounts and pay across the necessary funds. To prevent the boredom that can result if people buy the same things every month, each member should have a chance to lead buying trips.

    • Distribution: After purchasing, a routine should ensure that each member receives their fair share of the goods purchased.


    “Smart shopping is just as crucial for stokvels as for individuals. Members entrusted with buying must compare prices at different stores – Spar versus SuperSpar stores for example, where prices can differ – and consider promotions, special offers, discounts, and loyalty programmes, such as Spar Rewards, which can help shoppers save money. Getting discounts is the name of the game and this will require shopping around to get the best prices” says Maubane.

    The success of any stokvel depends on having clear communication amongst members and ensuring that everyone makes regular, consistent contributions so that a steady pool of funds is available for buying groceries and keeping the society financially stable.

    “Despite these operational considerations, grocery stokvels embody the unique spirit of Ubuntu—the community spirit that emphasises collaboration, mutual support, and collective prosperity. Effective stokvels are a testament to the resilience and resourcefulness of communities working together to navigate economic challenges, providing a model for inclusive economic participation,” concludes Maubane.

    Read more: food prices, The Spar Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Source: © LinkedIn Spar South Africa with Delivery Ka Speed SA as a last-mile delivery partner
    Township delivery services drive socio-economic advantages
    16 Jul 2024
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    5 Jul 2024
    April sees marginal increase in global food prices
    April sees marginal increase in global food prices
    3 May 2024
    Source: Source: ©stokkete via
    World food prices up in March
    8 Apr 2024
    Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores introduce Econo Maize Meal
    Jumbo and Cash & Carry stores introduce Econo Maize Meal
    20 Mar 2024
    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    8 Mar 2024
    Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaTopco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    7 Feb 2024
    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize
    FAO reports decline in global food prices led by wheat and maize
    5 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz