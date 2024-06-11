Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAfricaScope/GeoScopeAutoTraderDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Maintenance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Government on track to deliver printing machine for driver’s licence

    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    The Department of Transport says it is on track to deliver a new driver's licence card and printing equipment for the country amid the initial challenges of finding a suitable service provider/s.
    Government on track to deliver printing machine for driver&#x2019;s licence

    “With the evaluation and adjudication of the bids completed, the department is almost on the brink of pronouncing a new dawn in the driving licence card environment, with the audit process being the only last hurdle standing in the way,” the department said on Monday, 10 June.

    Cabinet gave a go-ahead for the department to produce a new driving license card for the country on 30 August 2022.

    As a result, the department embarked on its first attempt to source a service provider to deliver a turnkey solution.

    “The above bid was advertised on 10 November 2022. This bid process was unsuccessful, resulting in a re-advertisement of the bid on 5 April 2023. Bid DLCA/2023/01: Provision of a Turnkey Solution for Personalisation of Smart Driving Cards in South Africa was advertised in the government tender portal,” the department said.

    The above bid closed on 5 May 2023, and owing to its technical complexity, this bid continues to be under consideration, which requires the department to adhere to prescribed supply chain management (SCM) prescripts and regulations.

    Guided by the above, the department received five bids from the following bidders:

    • Ren-form Corporate Print Media
    • Nec Xon Systems
    • Muehlbauer ID Services
    • Gemalto Altron Fintech Southern Africa
    • Idemia Identity and Security — South Africa

    With the evaluation and adjudication of the bid completed, the department has emphasised that the bid is undergoing standard and required probity/audit processes.

    The department cannot finalise the bid process until the above is completed.

    “The department pleads for patience as it is prohibited by law not to poke its nose into the affairs of the bidding committees. In compliance with the rules and regulations on tender processes, the department can therefore not be characterised as lacking transparency. The department will pronounce on this matter when all processes have been completed,” it said.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Education department blames transport department for scholar transport fiasco
    Education department blames transport department for scholar transport fiasco
     24 Jan 2024
    Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga
    Minister’s plea: ‘Road safety paramount in festive season’
    21 Dec 2023
    Department of Transport to appeal Aarto ruling
    Department of Transport to appeal Aarto ruling
    18 Jan 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Alcohol industry backs festive season road safety campaign
    17 Dec 2021
    Department of Transport goes forward with controversial new driving law
    Department of Transport goes forward with controversial new driving law
    1 Jun 2021
    Regulations around self-driving cars to be introduced in South Africa
    Regulations around self-driving cars to be introduced in South Africa
    13 May 2021
    What you need to know when renewing your driver's licence
    What you need to know when renewing your driver's licence
    15 Mar 2019
    Photo by Sabri Tuzcu on Unsplash
    Get moving or lose funding, cities warned
    15 Sep 2017
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz