Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactHeineken BeveragesLGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTractor OutdoorSmart MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Food & bev. services Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Get a taste of what’s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends

    Issued by Fresh AF
    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    In an everchanging world, it’s important to always stay ahead of the curve. We must not only anticipate change, but we must also strive to lead it and even design it. That’s what the launch of the Future Menus Trends list 2024 is all about. Partnering with the Food Service industry and the super talented and creative professionals in this sector, we want to educate on Future Menus platform and co-create the next chapter of the sector. We’re committed to helping the industry thrive as consumers’ needs and desires keep evolving.
    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends

    With that in mind, we’re excited to be hosting this year’s edition of Future Menus 2024 Trends at the Unilever Head Office in Durban on 28 May. We’ve partnered with some of the leading industry practitioners such as Chef Wandile Mabaso and Exec. Chef James Khoza to bring you a world-class event that will provide insight into the future of food in South Africa and the world. Among these trends is one called “Flavour Shock” and it explores how Gen-Z diners are creating greater demand for unique culinary experiences. As Chef Kees van Erp, Global Executive Chef, Unilever Food Solutions puts it, “Menus keep evolving and that’s why Future Menus supports you in responding to Gen-Z and Millennial diners’ preference for unique culinary experiences.” Join us for more insights that will take your culinary journey to the next level.

    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends
    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends
    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends
    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends

    Download the report using the below link:
    https://www.unileverfoodsolutions.co.za/chef-inspiration/all-themes/future-menus.html

    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends
    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends
    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends
    Get a taste of what&#x2019;s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends
    Read more: Unilever Food Solutions, Wandile Mabaso, James Khoza
    NextOptions

    Related

    Chef Wandile Mabaso joins Mercedes-Benz Friends of the Brand programme
    Chef Wandile Mabaso joins Mercedes-Benz Friends of the Brand programme
    15 Apr 2024
    Meet the ambassadors and attend free seminars by industry leaders at Hostex 2024
    Hostex 2026Meet the ambassadors and attend free seminars by industry leaders at Hostex 2024
    1 Mar 2024
    South Africa&#x2019;s award-winning podcast &#x2018;Don&#x2019;t Hold back: say it loud&#x2019; is back for a second season
    Jacaranda FMSouth Africa’s award-winning podcast ‘Don’t Hold back: say it loud’ is back for a second season
    21 Nov 2023
    Oliver's U-Studio grows through effective creative
    OliverOliver's U-Studio grows through effective creative
    18 May 2022
    (From left) Tony Balabanoff, CLHG divisional director: operations; Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, CLHG chief operating officer; Heinz Brunner, SA Chefs honorary president; Zuki Jantjies, CLHG divisional director: sales & marketing
    City Lodge HotelTop awards for CLHG directors
    10 Oct 2018
    Registration now open for The Business of Wine & Food Tourism Conference
    Registration now open for The Business of Wine & Food Tourism Conference
    19 Jun 2018
    Image Supplied
    Michelin trained, Soweto-born chef offers SA chefs opportunity to work in Paris
    17 Jul 2017
    Unilever Food Solutions Chefs of the Year announced
    Unilever Food Solutions Chefs of the Year announced
    12 Sep 2016
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz