Get a taste of what’s next for the food industry with UFS Future Menus 2024 Food Trends

In an everchanging world, it’s important to always stay ahead of the curve. We must not only anticipate change, but we must also strive to lead it and even design it. That’s what the launch of the Future Menus Trends list 2024 is all about. Partnering with the Food Service industry and the super talented and creative professionals in this sector, we want to educate on Future Menus platform and co-create the next chapter of the sector. We’re committed to helping the industry thrive as consumers’ needs and desires keep evolving.

With that in mind, we’re excited to be hosting this year’s edition of Future Menus 2024 Trends at the Unilever Head Office in Durban on 28 May. We’ve partnered with some of the leading industry practitioners such as Chef Wandile Mabaso and Exec. Chef James Khoza to bring you a world-class event that will provide insight into the future of food in South Africa and the world. Among these trends is one called “Flavour Shock” and it explores how Gen-Z diners are creating greater demand for unique culinary experiences. As Chef Kees van Erp, Global Executive Chef, Unilever Food Solutions puts it, “Menus keep evolving and that’s why Future Menus supports you in responding to Gen-Z and Millennial diners’ preference for unique culinary experiences.” Join us for more insights that will take your culinary journey to the next level.

Download the report using the below link:

https://www.unileverfoodsolutions.co.za/chef-inspiration/all-themes/future-menus.html