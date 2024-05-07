Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    George collapse death toll rises to 6 in ongoing rescue effort

    By Shafiek Tassiem and Esa Alexander
    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    Rescuers searched through the debris of a multi-storey building collapse in George that has left at least five people dead and dozens still trapped. President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and called for an investigation.
    A rescue worker walks with a dog past the site where construction workers are trapped under a building that collapsed in George. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    A rescue worker walks with a dog past the site where construction workers are trapped under a building that collapsed in George. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

    "Investigations into the cause of the incident must aim to bring closure to the community and prevent a repeat of this disaster," Ramaphosa's office said in a statement.

    Twenty-six construction workers who were at the site of the unfinished building when it collapsed have been removed from the rubble, while 49 remained unaccounted for, the municipality of George said in a statement.

    "Three teams of rescue personnel are currently working on three different areas within the site of the collapsed building," it said.

    A drone view of the site showed rescue workers removing debris in a bid to reach those still under the rubble.

    "We are focusing on the areas... where we have actually been hearing people," Colin Deiner, chief of disaster management for the Western Cape province, told reporters at the scene.

    CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed a cloud of dust as the building crumbled on Monday afternoon.

    Updated statement: George Municipality confirms that as of 12pm this morning, 7 May, a total of six (6) patients have been declared deceased.

    Twenty-seven (27) patients have been removed from the rubble of the collapsed multi-story construction site at 75 Victoria Street, leaving 48 persons unaccounted for.
    75 construction workers were present on the site at the time of the collapse which occurred at 14:09 on Monday 6 May and the rescue operation is now approaching 22 hours as of 12pm today, 7 May.
    An update will be issued at 3pm, 7 May 2024 – South African Time.

    Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, George, building collapse
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Shafiek Tassiem and Esa Alexander

    additional reporting by Wendell Roelf

    Related

    A rescue worker removes rubble from the site where construction workers are trapped under a building that collapsed in George. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
    George collapse rescue mission continues: 7 dead and 36 retrieved
     6 hours
    Building collapse in George kills one, 22 injured. Source:
    At least one fatality in George construction site collapse
     1 day
    Source:
    Cabinet hails Tetra Pak's R500m investment boost
    23 Apr 2024
    George Parrott is engineering division partner at King Price Insurance
    The impact of cheap cement imports on local construction sector
     23 Apr 2024
    Ursula Fear, Salesforce senior talent programme manager.
    South Africa's skills gap is a threat to innovation and growth
     26 Mar 2024
    Source:
    Contested Expropriation Bill closer to becoming law, but don’t hold your breath
    20 Mar 2024
    Minister Zikalala at the MOU signing on day 2 of SIDSSA
    #SIDSSA24: Infrastructure symposium emphasises transformation
     19 Mar 2024
    Source: Reuters. Central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
    South African president extends central bank governor's term, appoints new deputy governor
     15 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz