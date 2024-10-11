Loeries: Frank Hahn throws down the creative gauntlet

Frank Hahn, chief creative officer at BBDO Group, delivered some harsh truths at the Loeries International Creative Seminar, saying that the pursuit of excellence and pushing the boundaries of creativity are values that all creatives should pursue.

Hahn, who has worked with renowned agencies like Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, and Anomaly, and led campaigns for major brands such as Adidas, Sonos, and Samsung, shared his insights on what it means to be the best in the creative industry.

Don't settle for being the best in your bubble: Hahn challenged creatives to step outside their comfort zones and strive for global excellence.

You might be the best in your agency, or your job, or your country, but it might be your best campaigns you're doing, and if you're fine with it, that's totally fine, but where do you want to be, and where can you be? What's your real potential?

Crash and learn: Drawing from his experience with a Nike campaign, he encouraged creatives to embrace risk-taking and learn from failures.

Crashing from time to time is not a bad thing, because then you know actually you pushed too far, but then you get up again, do it again.

Disturb, don't just design: Hahn urged creatives to disrupt the status quo and push the boundaries of creativity.

We need to disturb, if we want to break through.

Think big

Hahn encouraged creatives to aim for ambitious ideas. "Your thinking immediately goes big if you start with 'what if'," he said, citing examples like Red Bull's Stratos space jump and Nike's Breaking 2 marathon challenge.

Beyond awards: While he acknowledged the importance of awards, Hahn urged creatives to strive for work that has a cultural impact and is recognised beyond the advertising industry.