Fragmentation is failing animals; alignment can change their future

The annual platform brought together leaders from animal welfare, government, academia and public health to assess the state of animal welfare in South Africa and the urgent need for alignment and reform. Delivering the keynote address, Fiona Miles, director of Four Paws South Africa, posed a defining question: “What kind of South Africa do we want to be, one that turns a blind eye to suffering, or one that leads with compassion, justice and dignity for all living beings?”

She noted that while awareness has grown, systems have not kept pace, with outdated laws, weak enforcement and fragmented responsibility continuing to leave animals unprotected. “When animals suffer, we suffer,” she said.

State of big cat welfare: Commerce disguised as conservation

A panel discussion on The State of Big Cat Welfare, moderated by Tony Gerrans, executive director of Humane World for Animals, examined South Africa’s captive lion industry and the long‑standing policy and governance failures that have allowed it to persist despite multiple national processes pointing toward its closure.

Humane World for Animals senior wildlife director Dr Audrey Delsink highlighted the inherent welfare harms embedded in the captive lion lifecycle. “From cub petting to confinement, hunting and the bone trade, captive lions are subjected to a continuous cycle of exploitation,” said Delsink. “These harms are intrinsic to the system, not incidental.”

Addressing the scientific evidence, Dr Louise de Waal, director and campaign manager at Blood Lions, emphasised that captive bred lions offer no conservation benefit and pose serious welfare, biosecurity and disease risks. Drawing on peer-reviewed research, she noted that industry claims related to, amongst others, biodiversity protection and job creation are not supported by science.

An international opinion poll conducted by Blood Lions and World Animal Protection further revealed that 70% of tourists from key markets would avoid destinations that allow the commercial breeding of lions, highlighting the broader reputational and economic risks. “The science is clear, this industry is not only failing animals, it risks undermining South Africa’s conservation credibility and tourism economy,” said de Waal. “Claims that it supports conservation are simply not backed by evidence.”

Former Ministerial Task Team Chair, Kamalasen Chetty, stressed that fragmented governance remains a key barrier to reform. “Without aligned standards, consistent enforcement and a coordinated “Just Transition”, both animals and people remain vulnerable,” said Chetty. He reflected on the progress made to advance the policy work, voluntary exit process and highlighted successful results such as the keen interest by facilities seeking to voluntarily exit.

In addition, he indicated that the Task Team developed a series of directives aimed at addressing policy fragmentation within the industry, including the development of interim minimum standard guidelines, accredited training programmes for officials and relevant stakeholders and the support for progressive political decision of the Mpumalanga Province leading the way towards better protection for animals.

State of farm animal: Invisible lives, visible risks

Speaking on the state of farm animal protection in South Africa, Amy P. Wilson, executive director of Animal Law Reform South Africa, highlighted the vast scale and systemic nature of industrial farming, where billions of animals are killed for food each year under outdated and poorly enforced legal frameworks.

She warned that factory farming prioritises efficiency over welfare, often permitting practices that cause significant suffering while also posing risks to public health, the environment and workers. “Improving farm animal protection is not radical, it is a rational, evidence-based response to a system that is failing animals, people and the planet,” said Wilson.

She called for stronger legislation, effective enforcement and a transition toward more humane, transparent and sustainable food systems.

State of companion animal welfare: Systemic failure and the case for prevention

Nicola van Wyk, Policy Advisor at Four Paws South Africa, warned that the country faces a growing companion animal overpopulation crisis driven by uncontrolled breeding, lack of verifiable data, and chronic under‑funding and deprioritisation by government.

With an estimated four million dogs and cats homeless, low sterilisation rates continue to fuel the cycle of neglect, disease and suffering, while also increasing public health risks such as dog bites and rabies. Despite government’s legal obligation to consider animal welfare, organs of state allocate minimal resources, leaving NGOs to carry the burden.

“South Africa’s companion animal overpopulation crisis is not inevitable, it is the result of under‑resourced governance and a lack of coordinated action,” said van Wyk.

“Collaboration with government is needed to ensure that South Africa’s companion animal populations are successfully brought under control and sustainably managed. Humane, data‑driven sterilisation programmes and community education are essential to protect both animals and communities.”

Government perspective: Progress through partnership

Guest speaker Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town, highlighted both the challenges and progress in animal welfare at a local government level.

Drawing on his frontline experience, he acknowledged the reality of cruelty, particularly among farm and companion animals, but emphasised that strong partnerships between the City and the animal welfare sector are driving meaningful progress, from expanded sterilisation programmes and mobile clinics to improved by‑laws and humane education initiatives.

“We are under no illusion about the challenges, but there is real progress,” said Smith. “Through partnership with the sector, improved by‑laws, and growing awareness, we are starting to shift behaviour, and that is how lasting change happens.”

From conversation to collaboration

In her closing remarks, Miles reflected on the discussions, the evidence, and the lived experiences shared. “Animal welfare in South Africa is not a side issue and needs to be supported by civil society, government and community efforts collectively with strong legislative frameworks to protect it. What we are short of is not care, it is coordination at scale to create lasting impact. When we move together, purposefully and strategically, animal welfare becomes impossible to ignore. ”

For more information, please visit our website at www.four-paws.org.za