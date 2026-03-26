Victory for animal welfare: NCOP approves draft notice prohibiting activities involving African lion

Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws celebrates a landmark victory following the National Council of Provinces’ decision to approve the draft notice prohibiting certain activities involving African lion.

This decisive step marks the beginning of the end for South Africa’s captive lion industry by prohibiting the establishment of new captive breeding facilities. The industry has long been associated with unethical practices such as hunting of captive bred lions, captive breeding, cub petting, and the lion bone trade. These activities have compromised animal welfare and damaged South Africa’s global reputation as a leader in conservation and ethical tourism destination.

The approval of the Prohibition Notice is a triumph for animal welfare. It represents:

A commitment to ethical wildlife management and biodiversity protection.



A restoration of international confidence in South Africa’s tourism and conservation sectors.



A promise to future generations that lions will be respected and protected in the wild, where they belong.

“This is a victory for lions, for conservation, and for South Africa’s reputation on the global stage,” said Fiona Miles, director of Four Paws South Africa. “We now call on Minister Willie Aucamp to enact the Prohibition Notice without delay. This is just the first step – stronger action is required and can be achieved by prohibiting not only new captive breeding facilities, but by committing to a complete phase out of all captive lion breeding and trade for commercial purposes. In line with the cabinet approved policy position, the minister must fulfil his obligation to end the captive keeping of lions for commercial purposes, put a halt to the intensive captive breeding of lions, and end the commercial exploitation of captive and captive-bred lions.”

Four Paws also extends its congratulations to the ministerial task team (MTT) for the significant progress made in guiding the national Voluntary Exit Programme and supporting provinces through this complex transition. The MTT’s commitment to animal welfare, science-based decision-making and transparent processes has been instrumental in moving South Africa closer to ending the cruelty associated with captive lion breeding.

Add your voice

Join thousands of supporters who are standing with us to ensure that this progress becomes permanent and that lions are protected not only today, but for generations to come. Send a letter to Minister Aucamp through our e-action tool and add your voice to end the commercial trade of all big cats.

For more information, please visit our website at www.four-paws.org.za.



