South Africa
ESG Environment & Natural Resources
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FOUR PAWSDaily MaverickAICPA & CIMASifiso Learning GroupTopco MediaEast Coast RadioFibre CircleNext GenerationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Victory for animal welfare: NCOP approves draft notice prohibiting activities involving African lion

    Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws celebrates a landmark victory following the National Council of Provinces’ decision to approve the draft notice prohibiting certain activities involving African lion.
    Issued by FOUR PAWS
    26 Mar 2026
    26 Mar 2026
    Victory for animal welfare: NCOP approves draft notice prohibiting activities involving African lion

    This decisive step marks the beginning of the end for South Africa’s captive lion industry by prohibiting the establishment of new captive breeding facilities. The industry has long been associated with unethical practices such as hunting of captive bred lions, captive breeding, cub petting, and the lion bone trade. These activities have compromised animal welfare and damaged South Africa’s global reputation as a leader in conservation and ethical tourism destination.

    The approval of the Prohibition Notice is a triumph for animal welfare. It represents:

    • A commitment to ethical wildlife management and biodiversity protection.
    • A restoration of international confidence in South Africa’s tourism and conservation sectors.
    • A promise to future generations that lions will be respected and protected in the wild, where they belong.

    “This is a victory for lions, for conservation, and for South Africa’s reputation on the global stage,” said Fiona Miles, director of Four Paws South Africa. “We now call on Minister Willie Aucamp to enact the Prohibition Notice without delay. This is just the first step – stronger action is required and can be achieved by prohibiting not only new captive breeding facilities, but by committing to a complete phase out of all captive lion breeding and trade for commercial purposes. In line with the cabinet approved policy position, the minister must fulfil his obligation to end the captive keeping of lions for commercial purposes, put a halt to the intensive captive breeding of lions, and end the commercial exploitation of captive and captive-bred lions.”

    Four Paws also extends its congratulations to the ministerial task team (MTT) for the significant progress made in guiding the national Voluntary Exit Programme and supporting provinces through this complex transition. The MTT’s commitment to animal welfare, science-based decision-making and transparent processes has been instrumental in moving South Africa closer to ending the cruelty associated with captive lion breeding.

    Add your voice

    Join thousands of supporters who are standing with us to ensure that this progress becomes permanent and that lions are protected not only today, but for generations to come. Send a letter to Minister Aucamp through our e-action tool and add your voice to end the commercial trade of all big cats.

    For more information, please visit our website at www.four-paws.org.za.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    FOUR PAWS
    FOUR PAWS is the global animal welfare organisation for animals under direct human influence, which reveals suffering, rescues animals in need and protects them. Our vision is a world where humans treat animals with respect, empathy and understanding.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz