Fourways Mall starts 2026 on a strong footing

Retail confidence surges as Fourways Mall broadens its offering and extends trading hours.

Fourways Mall begins 2026 from a place of strength, shaped by a year of focused improvement and incredible progress. The work done throughout 2025 has been felt across the centre, from how people arrive and move through the space to the way they shop, train, eat and spend time. The result is a mall that feels clearer, easier and more abundant, now with a vacancy rate of only 5.4% (excluding KidZania) and a growing sense of confidence from shoppers and tenants alike.

Foot count over the important December period rose by 20% year on year, while the mall’s annual turnover increased by an astounding 14%. With total GLA now at 182,000 square metres, the centre continues to evolve in ways that encourage longer visits and shared experiences. These gains reflect the renewed trust in the beloved centre and a shopper base that is spending more time at Fourways Mall, returning more often and engaging more deeply with what is on offer.

New brands and renewed energy

Breathing new life into the plane that has stood in the mall for so long, now named Lady Naledi, was an exciting highlight that has created a cherished photo spot for shoppers. A wave of new tenants has brought fresh energy to the retail floor. Recent openings include ANTA, Birkenstock, Burnt, love Matcha, Mangwanani, Nando’s, Old School, Popsicle, RocoMamas, RPM Gym and Walmart each adding a distinct layer to the food, fitness, fashion and lifestyle mix. These brands sit comfortably alongside established favourites, creating a balance that feels current and considered.

Behind this visible change is a year of focused leasing activity. During 2025, the leasing team concluded more than 32,000sqm worth of new deals, and welcomed entertainment-led offerings such as Shooters, Urban Playground, Bloc 11, Total Ninja Interactive and an expanded Fun Company arcade. This is additional to the over 60,000sqm of renewed leases concluded since February 2024. The Ster-Kinekor cinema underwent a revamp that has upped the cinema experience significantly.

A mall designed around how people move

Much of the progress made in 2025 centred on the everyday journey. Lighting upgrades across parking areas and interior spaces have changed the feel of the mall, creating brighter, calmer environments and addressing long-standing concerns around safety and accessibility. Clear, intuitive signage now guides visitors from surrounding arterial roads through to their favourite stores, with entrance numbers, roadside plinths, parking signage, totems, lift chiclets and directory boards removing the confusion that once defined the space.

Access points were reshaped to improve traffic flow and create a more logical connection between levels. On level zero, the food court and e-hailing zones were fully revamped, introducing a dedicated drop-off area and a safer pedestrian entrance. A bigger space for a taxi holding facility has eased congestion and created a safer, more comfortable system for daily commuters.

The roof parking also took on new purpose. Full coverage was installed as the first step in the mall’s solar journey, while also unlocking a sheltered rooftop venue that has already proven its value as a large-scale event space. Operational upgrades ran in parallel, with fire compliance achieved and major improvements made to generators and HVAC systems. These behind-the-scenes changes support a mall that runs smoothly and comfortably, day in and day out.

Signature events that brought the sparkle

Large scale signature events and activations brought vibrancy and new faces to the mall. These included the Specialty Coffee Expo and National Barista Championships, large fitness events, community runs, Night Markets and the arrival of rAge on the rooftop, which resulted in the mall’s biggest weekend footfall ever with over 15,000 visitors attending the expo alone. Santa Land returned with a new theme, welcoming over 16,000 guests in the festive season which closed the year on a joyful note.

As 2026 begins, Fourways Mall stands as a centre shaped by care, investment and an understanding of how people want to spend their time and the team won’t be stopping there.

“What we achieved in 2025 gave us real momentum, but it’s only the start of the journey,” said Juan Palm, general manager at Fourways Mall. “We’re looking ahead to a year filled with standout events, the opening of The View and the introduction of new brands that South Africans love and feel connected to. There’s much more to come and we’re excited to share updates in due course.”

For regular updates on Fourways Mall, trading hours, and its stores, visit https://fourwaysmall.com/ or follow the centre on social media @fourways_mall.



