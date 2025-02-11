Final close of $238m Evolution III Fund for clean energy in Africa

In a milestone that marks the successful culmination of fundraising efforts, Inspired Evolution has announced the final close of its Evolution III Fund on 3 March 2025, securing total commitments of $238m.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Inspired Evolution has announced the final close of its Evolution III Fund on 3 March 2025, securing total commitments of $238m for clean energy in Africa

Inspired Evolution is a Pan-African private equity firm specialising in clean energy infrastructure, energy access and energy transition investments.

Evolution III builds on the success of its predecessor funds, focusing on clean energy infrastructure, resource and energy efficiency, and energy access investments that drive sustainable development across Africa.

First and second close

The final close saw additional commitments from Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank (OeEB), the Development Bank of Austria, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), further diversifying and strengthening the fund’s investor base.

Evolution III had its first close in March 2023, securing $199.4m from institutional investors, including the European Investment Bank (EIB), FMO, the Dutch Development Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), Finnfund, Swedfund, the Swiss Investment Fund for Emerging Markets (SIFEM), and Emerging Markets Climate Action Fund (EMCAF).

A successful second close in May 2024 brought in 10 new investors, including the Mauritius Investment Corporation (MIC) and a consortium of impact-driven investors through Align Impact.

Investments to date

The fund has made two investments to date.

The fund’s first investment was finalised in September 2023 into Red Rocket Group, a vertically integrated renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) that develops, designs, constructs and operates utility-scale grid-connected renewable energy projects (wind, solar and hydropower) across select eligible countries in Africa, but predominantly South Africa.

Together with its co-investors Evolution III Fund acquired 75% of the group, adding $160m of fresh capital to recapitalise and support Red Rocket in the development of its 10+ GW renewable energy pipeline.

In February 2024, Evolution III Fund concluded a significant minority co-investment in the majority holding consortium of Equator Energy Ltd, the leading commercial and industrial (C&I) solar provider in East Africa where its capital will support the platform to scale operations to 300 MWs over the next four to five years.

A step towards achieving Mission 300

Cláudia Conceição, IFC’s regional director for Southern Africa says, “Africa’s growing population means it will soon be home to one-fifth of the world’s population, so the case to ramp up the supply of clean energy on the continent is clear.

“IFC’s investment in the Evolution III fund is a step towards achieving Mission 300, an ambitious World Bank Group initiative to accelerate the pace of electrification in Africa, while targeting more diversified sources of energy.”

Focus on Africa

Sabine Gaber, member of the executive board of OeEB says, “We are proud to support Evolution III in driving sustainable development and advancing climate solutions in Africa.

“Developing and emerging countries are disproportionately affected by climate change.

“This is why we have strengthened our strategic focus on green finance and aim to further grow our engagement in Africa.

“We are proud to cooperate with Inspired Evolution, an experienced partner who shares this commitment.”

Accelerate Africa’s transition to a clean energy future

Wayne Keast, co-founder and managing partner at Inspired Evolution says, “Reaching a final close with commitments of $238m from 19 investors is a significant achievement in the current fundraising environment and demonstrates the confidence that leading global and regional investors have in our strategy and execution capabilities.”

He adds, “With Evolution III, we are positioned to accelerate Africa’s transition to a clean energy future, driving impact through scalable, commercially viable renewable energy projects that deliver long-term value to communities and investors alike."

Christopher Clarke, also co-founder and managing partner at Inspired Evolution, also says they are proud to see the continued momentum and strong institutional backing for Evolution III, reflecting the growing urgency to address Africa’s energy transition needs.

“The successful closes and strategic investments made to date underscore our commitment to financing and scaling high-impact renewable energy solutions across the continent.

“Our focus remains on fostering sustainable economic growth, increasing energy access, and reducing carbon emissions in alignment with global climate goals."