Eye-tracking: the most potent ad testing tool in the attention economy

Between 2 and 5 seconds*. That’s the sweet spot for capturing attention today. But not merely on a single advert – multiple exposures to messaging, where each one grabs fleeting glances of attention, have been shown to break through the attention barrier that marketers find themselves currently battling.

And break through they must, for attention drives business effectiveness. Rand for rand, high-attention media plans boost market share growth by as much as 12% compared to low-attention plans**.

No guarantees

It’s not surprising that against this background, brands find themselves fighting for user attention on digital platforms, and investing heavily in high-impact ad creatives that promise results.

But creative success is not guaranteed. Not all ads are noticed, not all messages are understood and not all ads drive intent.

Getting it wrong can be costly, both in lost opportunities and revenue, and in wasted creative resources. It’s for this exact reason that ad testing has become so popular in recent years – specifically neuromarketing techniques like facial coding, eye tracking and heart monitoring.

Testing user attention

Ad testing ensures that ads have the power to cut through digital clutter and be seen; that they deliver the intended message; build brand perceptions and intrinsics; and drive persuasion and action.

Neuroscientific methods go a step further and test digital ads within the context of consumer attention.

“There is a clear relationship between attention and brand outcomes. In general, more attention leads to better outcomes. Research by leading attention measurement company, Lumen, for instance, shows a strong correlation between attentive seconds and incremental profit across media channels. Attention time is also, its research shows, the best indicator of brand preference and intent metrics.

"So naturally, marketers want to know which type of ads grab and hold attention, and which ones don’t and why. Using the latest facial coding, eye-tracking and heart monitoring technology, researchers can attempt to answer these questions to help brands get a better ROI on their digital campaigns,” says Michelle Daines, head of research at BMi Research.

Ad-Apt is BMi’s advanced attention-based ad testing solution, delivered in partnership with Lumen. Ads are tested in realistic digital environments using eye tracking technology.

This testing method focuses on actual human attention, measuring whether an ad is seen, which elements within the ad are seen, the order in which elements are viewed, average gaze times, and which elements attract or lose attention.

“This method is best used when visual attention is a critical factor; when layouts, formats or placements are being compared; and where there’s a high media investment, which necessitates a reduced risk. It’s an innovative and progressive methodology that prioritises brand visibility,” Daines adds.

Key outcomes of the testing include attention metrics and creative analysis such as visual heat maps, and a clearer direction for clients as to how to optimise their creative for the greatest ROI.

A thorough process

A typical Ad-Apt client advert test includes creating the brief and outlining the objectives, after which the script is crafted and the ad tested in the relevant context. User attention is then measured via the ad’s impact and an exposure survey, before analysis is done and the insights gathered.

The visual attention metrics surveyed include the percentage of impressions actually seen, the average duration of views, and attention per mile (APM), a composite metric pointing to the true power of advertising to deliver eyeballs for advertisers.

The metrics that carry the most weight in the attention funnel are the number of impressions (the total number of ads shown); the viewing rate (percentage of impressions that were viewed); the average dwell time of viewed ads; the predicted total dwell time per 000 impressions; and the recall among the total sample.

Insights are mapped against norms to benchmark attention scores. The resulting data shows how much attention an advert generated compared to the norm, and which specific metric drove that attention score. It also demonstrates whether recall was high or low, with corresponding heat maps detailing which elements aided or undermined recall.

The reporting outputs for this process include feature analyses; heatmaps and attention visuals; diagnostic survey results; and integrated BMi interpretation and recommendations.

BMi integrates behavioural attention data with robust survey diagnostics to deliver clear guidance to ensure optimal ROI for Ad-Apt clients.

Ad testing and tracking a formidable combo

This state-of-the-art ad testing tool is frequently used alongside BMi Research’s AdCheck competitor advertising monitoring solution.

AdCheck monitors brand campaign executions across digital, outdoor, print, radio and TV, delivering email alerts on breaking campaigns with dashboard access to view competitor activity.

It monitors paid-for display, social and video advertising across more than 500 online publishers, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, X and apps, providing data by creative execution, impressions, spend and publisher split.

Together the two solutions provide a powerful approach to implementing high-impact ad campaigns at a time when the fight for attention, and market share, has never been more critical.