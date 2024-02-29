Do not miss the inaugural Hospital Show in Gauteng

Featuring an impressive lineup of experts in the field, the event will delve into the crucial theme of "Ensuring Patient Safety in the ESG Drive". This acronym, which stands for environmental, social, and governance, represents a comprehensive framework for assessing the sustainability and ethical practices of companies. The theme will be explored through panel discussions and keynote speakers. In addition to the conference sessions, there will be an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in healthcare.

With medical errors on the rise, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) posing a significant threat to global public health, this event couldn't be timelier. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), AMR contributes to nearly five million deaths annually from bacterial infections.

As a knowledge partner, COHSASA guarantees that this event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking and connecting with top suppliers and service providers in the hospital sector across South Africa, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the rest of Africa.

The Hospital Show provides a unique platform for engaging with peers from your region, while the exhibition serves as a showcase for innovative products and services aimed at supporting both healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn a certificate of attendance towards their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours, with complimentary admission for all healthcare professionals (HCPs) from across Africa.

Don't miss out on this invaluable opportunity to stay at the forefront of healthcare advancements.

Register now at: https://saphex.expowiz.com/ExWeb5/Register/Contacts/31086aba-35f6-422b-bffc-6020c5c7839c

See who is speaking: https://hospitalshow.co.za/speakers/

Look at the programme: https://hospitalshow.co.za/speakers/




