Dis-chem annual profit down 1.6%

Headline earnings per share, a key profit measure in South Africa, fell to 114.7 cents in the year ended 29 February from 116.3 cents.
Dis-Chem said the group was impacted by the "base effects" of the prior year's performance, whose stronger first-half benefitted from the acquisitions of warehouse properties, which resulted in a one-off gain.
The current reporting period also had no contribution from Covid-19 vaccine administration and testing services, which have ended.
