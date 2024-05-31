Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaRT7 DigitalNew MediaBurger KingDentsuHellopeterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

FMCG News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dis-chem annual profit down 1.6%

    31 May 2024
    31 May 2024
    South African pharmacy chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies reported a 1.6% decline in full-year earnings on Friday, and declared a final dividend of 22.49%.
    A person walks past a Dis-Chem Pharmacy outlet in Cape Town, South Africa 22 February 2024. Source; REUTERS/Esa Alexander/file photo.
    A person walks past a Dis-Chem Pharmacy outlet in Cape Town, South Africa 22 February 2024. Source; REUTERS/Esa Alexander/file photo.

    Headline earnings per share, a key profit measure in South Africa, fell to 114.7 cents in the year ended 29 February from 116.3 cents.

    Dis-Chem said the group was impacted by the "base effects" of the prior year's performance, whose stronger first-half benefitted from the acquisitions of warehouse properties, which resulted in a one-off gain.

    The current reporting period also had no contribution from Covid-19 vaccine administration and testing services, which have ended.

    A man walks past the Woolworths truck entrance in Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2024. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/file photo.
    Woolworths sees over 20% drop in annual earnings

      23 hours

    Read more: sales, Dischem, profit
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    A man walks past the Woolworths truck entrance in Cape Town, South Africa, 26 February 2024. Source: REUTERS/Esa Alexander/file photo.
    Woolworths sees over 20% drop in annual earnings
     23 hours
    Image supplied. Jaco Roux, head of product at South African e-commerce ecosystem, Bob Group, looks at how smaller businesses can compete with big-name online retail stores
    6 lessons small online retailers can learn from big-name online retail stores
     3 May 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Musgrave Centre's redevelopment: A catalyst for economic growth and job creation
    27 Mar 2024
    Image supplied. Back for the 16th year, the Bookmarks 2024 Early Bird entries open 19 February and close at midnight on 1 March 2024
    IAB SA 2024 Bookmark Awards: The early bird gets ahead of the competition
    19 Feb 2024
    More peanut butter brands recalled
    More peanut butter brands recalled
    12 Feb 2024
    Source: Dischem.
    Ivan Saltzman's R1.43bn Dis-Chem share sale reshapes ownership
    2 Feb 2024
    Source: Supplied.
    Galetti Auction: 'The Woods' Hyde Park up for bids
    22 Jan 2024
    Albert Makoeng is the head of sales at theSALT. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: The influencer gold rush - amping up budgets by 30%
     19 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz