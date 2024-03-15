Industries

    Digify Africa, in partnership with Meta, will host the Boost Business Shower

    Issued by Digify Africa
    15 Mar 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    To assist entrepreneurs, Digify Africa, in partnership with Meta, is proud to announce the Boost Business Shower to be held on 19 March 2024 from 11am to 3.30pm. The Boost Business Shower, the brainchild of Meta Boost, a programme designed to give entrepreneurs digital marketing skills, is taking place at Maponya Mall Community Hub in Soweto.
    The Boost Business Shower is an innovative platform designed to empower and elevate small businesses to new heights using digital skills. There is no better time to host this event than now, where the unemployment statistics are high.

    Under the theme 'Entrepreneurial Synergy – Collaborate to Elevate' Boost Business Shower emphasises the power of collaboration, networking, and building a supportive community among entrepreneurs to boost their businesses collectively. Boost Business Shower is not just a platform; it's a dynamic ecosystem committed to fostering the growth and success of small businesses across diverse industries. This Boost Business Shower will feature a roundtable panel discussion, which features some seasoned entrepreneurs from across diverse industries.

    Digify Africa COO Qhakaza Mohare expressed her excitement about the shower and stated: "Small businesses tend to be the most vulnerable during an economic crisis, as they have fewer resources to help them adapt to changes in their operating environment. This event will provide tips and advice for those who want to keep abreast with trends and continue to ensure their businesses thrive in an ever changing economic climate."

    The country's economy depends mainly on small businesses. Therefore, Digify Africa and Meta are taking physical measures to support them.

    “I'm incredibly excited about our partnership with Digify Africa for the Boost Business Shower event. Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs with the digital marketing skills they need to navigate the challenges of the current economic climate. We believe in the potential of small businesses, and this event is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth and success in the entrepreneurial community.” said Chinny Francis, policy programmes manager, sub-Saharan Africa, Meta.

    Some of the day's speakers include Gcina Madonsela, CEO of Business Runaway. Warren Radebe is the co-founder and chief executive officer of the Kings Empire Productions. Xoliswa Moraka is the founder and SMME Growth Strategist at Colab4Growth. Digify Africa COO Qhakaza Mohare will moderate the shower.

    To learn more about Meta Boost, please visit digifyafrica.com or contact Silindile Bhebe at moc.acirfayfigid@ebehb.elidnilis. To attend, RSVP here.

    Digify Africa
    Digify Africa was founded in 2011 with the mission to improve access to digital skills and literacy education for young people across the continent. Our goal is to contribute towards the reduction of youth unemployment through training programmes that enable access to employment and earning opportunities in the digital economy.

