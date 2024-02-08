Digify Africa opens applications for Digify PRO Online 2024

Digify Africa, in partnership with Meta and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), is proud to announce the 2024 application drive for the Digify Pro Online programme from 29 April 2024 until 2 June 2024.

Digify PRO Online, free of charge programme, presents an innovative and empowering digital entrepreneurship programme centred around the dynamic field of digital marketing and tailored for unemployed youth (18-35) in South Africa.

The 2024 leg of the programme comes with a newly re-imagined roll-out plan, taking participants on a 3-levels progressive journey, starting with a foundational phase, then an intermediate and advanced phase, each meticulously designed to equip participants with practical expertise to set them up for self-sustaining digital careers.

“The new 3-Level programme directly responds to the ever-increasing youth unemployment rates and the clear need for more inclusive learning opportunities, especially targeting the previously under-represented,” says Nothando Gininda, Digify PRO project manager.

Digify PRO Foundational Level is a gateway to the Digify Pro Online Bootcamp, introducing participants to the fundamental aspects of digital marketing and entrepreneurship. This phase is suitable for candidates without prior knowledge of digital marketing or any formal post-matric training and is entirely self-paced and self-guided. This programme can be completed within four weeks and covers topics such as an overview of digital marketing, understanding the digital landscape, basic digital marketing terminologies, current digital marketing trends, overview of social media platforms, introduction to community management, basic social media analytics, Google Workspace, basic financial literacy, as well as How to craft your CV and LinkedIn profile.

Digify PRO Intermediate Level is a 10-week Bootcamp that propels participants into strategic digital marketing. It delves into sophisticated topics such as content creation, social media tactics, email marketing, data analytics, Search Engine Optimisation, e-commerce and paid advertising. Emphasis is placed on real-world data analysis and strategies, tasking participants to execute comprehensive digital marketing campaigns and business value propositions.

The Digify PRO Advanced Level represents the pinnacle of the Digify Pro Online journey, providing 6 weeks of elective training. Participants will specialise and excel in their chosen area of digital marketing expertise, with specialisations incorporating AI elements to enhance their niche with innovative methodologies.

Below are the specialisation tracks with AI modules:

Paid advertising: Focuses on hyper-personalised data-driven targeting.



Content marketing: Utilises AI tools for content generation.



Marketing data and analytics: Analyses content performance with AI.

The re-design of the programme is a testament that Digify Africa, Meta and MSDF remains committed to bridging the digital skills gap, eradicating unemployment and fostering the next generation of digital talent. Digify Africa aims to ensure that youth are granted opportunities to participate actively and successfully in the digital economy. In fighting to eradicate the ever-increasing scourge of youth unemployment, the programme’s mission is to encourage participants to not only be employable but also to create self-sustaining digital careers through entrepreneurship and freelancing in the gig economy.

“As one of the fastest-growing industries in South Africa, digital marketing plays a huge role in job creation. At Digify Africa, we are grateful for the ongoing partnership with Meta and MSDF, ensuring that we provide opportunities for the youth to be upskilled at absolutely no cost to them.” - Digify Africa COO Qhakaza Mohare.

Crucial to the programme's success is active collaboration with other civil society organisations with a common purpose. Among our strategic partnerships are digital innovation hubs and organisations such as Rise Africa Care Foundation in Lydenburg Mpumalanga, Bokamoso Youth Centre in Alexandra, Gauteng, Vukani Solutions in QhwaQhwa and Botshabelo in Bloemfontein, Free State who are committing to avail their hubs and resources for youth in their communities to access the programme.

Digify Africa continues to utilise emerging technologies such as Learning Experience Platforms, AI and Whatsapp chatbots to provide access to learning opportunities. Mohare concludes by saying, “We are excited to welcome another cohort of young potential talent, and through low-cost technologies, we aim to broaden our reach and ultimately increase digital inclusivity. The application process is made seamless, using our WhatsApp chatbot named Didi. Applicants can simply WhatsApp a “Hi” to Didi on 076 988 7920 or follow this link to start the process.”

Applications are now open until 2 June 2024.

For more information about Digify PRO Online Cohort 5.0, people can visit our website, www.digifyafrica.com, email moc.acirfayfigid@orp or our social media platforms @DigifyAfrica.