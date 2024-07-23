Digify Africa calls for donations in Mandela Month to empower youth with digital skills

In the spirit of Mandela Month, Digify Africa, an NPC, VAT number: 4170262671, based in Johannesburg is reaching out to the communities or businesses for support to continue the mission of equipping the youth with essential digital skills. As the world celebrates Nelson Mandela's legacy, Digify Africa extends an invitation to individuals and organisations to join in making a meaningful impact by donating to a good cause.

Digify Africa is a non-profit organisation that strives to digitally revolutionise how people access and upskill themselves, free of charge in the African continent. Therefore, this requires funding. It is for this reason that Nelson Mandela devoted his life to improving the lives of others, and Mandela Day is a global call to action to follow in his footsteps by doing good for the community.

This year, Digify Africa is committed to honouring Mandela's vision by providing young people with the digital skills they need to thrive in today's technology-driven world, without paying for anything.

Speaking on why donate to Digify Africa, COO Qhakaza Mohare said: “Empowering youth through knowledge and skills is at the heart of our programmes at Digify Africa. Our programmes are designed to bridge the significant digital skills gap in the African continent, our initiatives ensure that young people are well-equipped to succeed in the digital economy. Your donations play a very important role in helping us close this divide, creating numerous career opportunities for the youth. By supporting essential education and training programmes, you contribute to the development of digital skills crucial for modern employment.”

Digify Africa is not only fostering economic empowerment but also promoting social equality by targeting underprivileged and marginalised communities, ensuring they have equal access to digital education and resources.

Additionally, supporting Digify Africa can be an integral part of an organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, demonstrating a commitment to social responsibility and investment in the communities where they operate.

How to donate:

FNB account number 62383234904

Branch code: 201809

Swift code: FIRNZAJJ



