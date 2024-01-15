Industries

    Dangote refinery starts production, eyes full quota by year end

    By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo
    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery has begun producing diesel and aviation fuel, the company said over the weekend, after years of construction delays at the 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant.
    A view of the newly-commissioned Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja
    A view of the newly-commissioned Dangote Petroleum refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. Source: Reuters/Temilade Adelaja

    The refinery, Africa's largest, was built on a peninsula on the outskirts of the commercial capital Lagos at a cost of $20bn by the continent's richest man Aliko Dangote.

    Although Nigeria is Africa's top energy producer, it has relied on imports for most of the fuel it consumes. The Dangote refinery is expected to not only make it self-sufficient but also allow it to export fuel to neighbouring West African countries, potentially transforming oil trading in the Atlantic Basin.

    BME's global footprint expands with a focus on diverse markets, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge technology. Source: Supplied
    BME targets high-potential markets for global expansion and ESG focus

    11 Jan 2024

    Company officials said test runs could begin this week after the refinery received a sixth crude oil cargo on 8 January.

    This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone," the company said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

    The plant received one million barrels of Nigeria's Agbami crude on Monday, taking the total volume received since December to 6 million barrels. Nigeria's state-owned NNPC Ltd. is expected to supply four crude cargoes to the refinery from its February programme.

    It could take months after the startup of the refinery's crude distillation unit to move from test runs to the production of high-quality fuels at full capacity, according to experts. Dangote has said it will start by refining 350,000 bpd, hoping to ramp up to full production later this year.

    Read more: refinery, NNPC, Aliko Dangote, African oil
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


