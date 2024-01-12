Jan Fourie takes over as Mulilo Energy CEO in May

Mulilo Energy Holdings announced that Jan Fourie, previously the executive vice president of Scatec ASA, will succeed Johnny Cullum as company CEO in May 2024. With a strategic focus on onshore wind, solar photovoltaic technologies, and battery energy storage systems, Mulilo Energy is committed to delivering cost-effective energy solutions that foster local economic growth and societal advancement, aligning with South Africa’s vision for a fair transition to renewable energy.

This commitment has propelled Mulilo Energy to success in South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) program and the private market, boasting over 420MW of operational solar PV and onshore wind projects. Additionally, the company is on the brink of securing financial closure for an ambitious 1,087MW portfolio comprising solar PV, onshore wind, and battery energy storage system projects.

The company did, however, have its Mulilo Coega gas to power plant cancelled along with the powership projects when budgets for outstanding Eskom projects expired in 2023.

Recently (July 2023) its ability to deliver on its sustainability goals for South Africa was given substantial impetus when a majority share in Mulilo was acquired by the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Growth Markets Fund I.

Cullum, who has been CEO of Mulilo since it opened doors in 2008, has presided over this success, which he attributes to ‘the exceptionally talented and committed group of people who work at Mulilo’.

'Absolute confidence'

He said he has known Fourie for several years and describes him as ‘one the most respected, reputable individuals in the renewables industry’.

“I have absolute confidence in Jan’s ability to lead the company as it strives to fulfil its ambitious 5-year growth target of 5GW of renewables,” he said.

“I am thrilled to join Mulilo as CEO at this pivotal moment in its and South Africa’s energy history. With CIP's support, my focus will be on unlocking the potential that Mulilo has to scale its operations and deliver clean, reliable energy to millions," Fourie added. "This is about more than just business: it is about building a brighter future for all.”

Mulilo chairman, Jan Oberholzer, echoed Cullum’s belief in Fourie and mirrored the latter’s outlook on the future.

“Since 2009 and under Johnny's guidance, Mulilo has grown into a significant value-added company intent on delivering a sustainable electricity supply to South Africa. Our thanks for Johnny’s unwavering dedication, outstanding leadership, and countless contributions that have shaped the success of our company are heartfelt, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

'Delivering excellence'

“Jan’s succession as CEO is a significant milestone in Mulilo’s journey. He brings with him significant experience and knowledge, and we know he will build on the foundation laid by Johnny and ensure Mulilo remains committed to delivering excellence and adding substantial value – not only to our stakeholders – but to the economy and the lives of the 61 million people of our beautiful country,” concluded Oberholzer.

“We are happy to welcome Jan to Mulilo and are certain that he and the strong management team will maintain the positive trajectory of the company and deliver on Mulilo’s ambition of making a positive contribution to the green transition as well as local growth and job creation in South Africa,” said Robert Helms, partner at CIP, the majority-owner of Mulio.

Cullum will continue to serve Mulilo as a Board Member and retains his shareholding in the company.