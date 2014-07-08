Celebrating an award-winning educator this World Science Day

As the world marks World Science Day on 10 November, South Africa celebrates the remarkable achievements of Zandisiwe Ngayo, a physical science educator from the Eastern Cape. Through the support of the Adopt-a-School Foundation and its partner, Adapt IT; Ngayo has transformed the teaching of science at Mzomhle Senior Secondary School in Mdantsane, earning prestigious recognition for her dedication.

Ngayo was recently awarded first place at the Provincial Teachers Awards and second place nationally in the same category, underscoring her tireless efforts to elevate the quality of science education in her community.

In partnership with Adapt IT, a provider of specialised vertical market software and digitally-led solutions, the Adopt-a-School Foundation equipped Mzomhle Senior Secondary with digital boards, laptops, tablets, and ICT training for educators, ensuring Curriculum and ICT integration takes place. These resources have proven invaluable in overcoming the school’s significant challenges, including a lack of textbooks and laboratory materials.

“We do not have textbooks, but we can access e-books and demonstrate online experiments with digital boards and tablets. This has been a game-changer for us, especially since we don’t have the chemicals needed for live experiments in the classroom,” said Ngayo.

In addition to her work at Mzomhle, Ngayo also shares her lessons on the Eastern Cape Department of Education's YouTube channel, extending her impact beyond the classroom.

“We congratulate Miss Ngayo for earning first place at the Provincial Teachers Awards and second place nationally as a mark of her innovative approach in Physical Science curriculum delivery,” said Tiffany Dunsdon, the CEO of Adapt IT. These active teaching methodologies encourage critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration in the classroom which in turn permit learners to apply their learning in class and to their daily lives. “This World Science Day, we encourage the youth and more young women to take an interest in STEM subjects at school and at tertiary level to bolster the skills base needed to participate effectively in the global digital economy of the future,” added Dunsdon.

This year’s World Science Day theme, “Science for and with society,” created by Unesco, emphasises the crucial role of science in building sustainable, peaceful societies. In alignment with this theme, Steven Lebere, CEO of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, said, “Science is foundational to fostering societal peace and driving sustainable development. By advancing knowledge, innovation, and education, science empowers communities to address global challenges and build a more harmonious world.”

Zibusiso Ntini, the Foundation's leadership and curriculum programme manager, also praised Miss Ngayo’s efforts. “She goes beyond the classroom, making a significant impact on disadvantaged communities, and we are proud of the difference she is making in science education.”

Adopt-a-School Statistics:

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools Adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1,662,305



Educators developed: 34,085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16,207



SMMEs: 2,610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109,640



Spectacles provided: 5,370



Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22,777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

