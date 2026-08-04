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    CambriLearn launches CambriOS, the structure behind its online school

    CambriLearn teaches in more than 100 countries across six accredited pathways. CambriOS is how those parts stay connected around one child.
    Issued by CambriLearn
    4 Aug 2026
    CambriLearn launches CambriOS, the structure behind its online school

    Families change plans. A parent takes a job in Dubai, or a child who managed Grade 8 on one curriculum stops managing it by Grade 11. Where a school offers a single curriculum, each of those changes can mean leaving it and starting again somewhere else, with new teachers, a new record and a year of momentum lost.

    CambriLearn runs six accredited pathways inside one school: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, US K-12, CAPS, KABV and the IEB, which joined this year starting with Grade 10. A student who needs a different route takes it without leaving, and keeps the same teachers where subjects overlap and the same record of everything already
    done.

    The school has been teaching for almost two decades and has taught over 80,000 students in more than 100 countries.

    CambriOS is the name for how the parts connect. CambriCampus is the school day, live lessons on a timetable taught by subject specialists. A family picks and changes route through CambriPathways. CambriCommunity runs more than 500 clubs and a calendar of in-person events, with thousands of students taking part. Parents check attendance, progress and marks in CambriCommand, without waiting for a term report.

    The effect shows up in small moments. A teacher who notices a Grade 9 slipping in maths is reading the same attendance and marks the parent sees at home, so the conversation happens in October rather than at the end of the year.

    The line on its current campaign, “Built for how your child thinks”, is the same argument put shorter.

    CambriLearn is accredited by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel, registered with SACAI and IEB, and NCAA approved. CambriOS is at cambrilearn.com/os. Families can book a consultation at cambrilearn.com/online-school-consultation.

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    CambriLearn
    CambriLearn is an internationally accredited online school offering flexible, high-quality education for students aged 5 to 18 years, aligned with the International British, Pearson Edexcel, CAPS, KABV, IEB and US curricula.
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