A 2,000-parent UK survey conducted by Perspectus Global in March 2026 found that 81% of parents consider the traditional school model outdated and old-fashioned. 61% said their child struggles in today's education system. Among parents of children with special educational needs, 70% said the one-size-fits-all approach no longer works for their family. The dissatisfaction has crossed into majority territory, in one of the most established schooling cultures in the world.

The same shift is showing up in the enrolment data. The National Audit Office in the UK reported this month that unfilled primary school places have risen from 10% in 2018/19 to 14% in 2024/25, with the Department for Education projecting a further 7% fall in demand by 2030. In the United States, all 39 states that have so far published 2025-26 figures recorded enrolment declines, with California alone losing 74,960 students in a single year.

CambriLearn has been operating ahead of this shift for almost twenty years. The accredited international online private school has educated more than 80,000 students across more than 100 countries, in five curricula, namely British, Pearson Edexcel, CAPS, IEB and US K-12. It runs live, timetabled lessons with qualified specialist teachers. Its accreditation coverage spans Cognia, Pearson Edexcel, SACAI, IEB, and NCAA. It has been answering, since well before this conversation became mainstream, the question parents are now asking out loud: is there a serious school that does not look like the one I went to?

What parents want, when they call the traditional model outdated, is not a softer or more lenient school. The data is clear about this. They want a school that takes their child's particular situation seriously, that teaches the material rather than processing the child, and that does not pretend a classroom of thirty children can deliver what a classroom of six or eight can. They want the kind of school that is harder to run.

CambriLearn is that kind of school. Lessons are live and timetabled, taught by specialist teachers across the same curricula and to the same external examination standards as the strongest physical schools in the country. The structure of the school day is preserved. Access is the variable. A child enrolled at CambriLearn can be anywhere in the world and still be taught in real time by a teacher who knows them. That has been the operating model from day one.

Twenty years ago, parents who chose CambriLearn were doing something most of their friends found surprising. Today, they are doing something the data says most parents now wish they had access to. The market has moved toward where the school already was.

The next part of the conversation is about artificial intelligence, and parental anxiety on this is high for good reason. The London School of Innovation has just received UK regulatory approval for AI-taught Master's degrees, with avatars delivering content. That model is being trialled at postgraduate level. The implication for K-12 is what is making parents nervous, and the data on AI in schools so far is not reassuring. Pew Research found that 54% of US teenagers already use AI chatbots for schoolwork. Securly's analysis of 1.2 million student-AI interactions across more than 1,300 US school districts found that roughly one in five involved problematic behaviour, including cheating, bullying, and self-harm content. Brookings concluded in January that under current deployment patterns, the risks of AI in K-12 outweigh the benefits.

CambriLearn's position on AI is the position of a school. AI is being used inside the school today, and the application is widening. While most schools are still drafting their first AI policies, CambriLearn is deploying AI inside its operation, with more rolling out over time. The teacher remains the person responsible for the child. The technology makes the teacher more effective. That is what serious parents are asking for, and it is what twenty years of running an online school teaches you to deliver.

Parents pushing back on the traditional model want a better school, not a smaller one. CambriLearn has been building it for two decades, and the rest of the market is catching up.



