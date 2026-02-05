Your child’s qualifications don’t travel: The hidden cost of a local-only education

Nearly half of young South Africans want to leave.

That’s not speculation. It’s data. According to recent surveys, 49% of young, educated South Africans say they’re likely or very likely to emigrate within the next five years. Among middle-class professionals, the figure climbs higher still.

And those aren’t just idle thoughts: recruitment platforms report a 70% increase in applications from South Africans abroad seeking opportunities both overseas and back home.

Whether you’re planning to stay, considering leaving, or simply want to keep your options open, there’s a question worth asking: Will your child’s education travel with them?

For many South African families, the honest answer is complicated. But it doesn’t have to be.

The portability problem

Here’s something that rarely gets discussed at school open days: not all qualifications are equally recognised outside South Africa’s borders.

This isn’t a quality judgement. It’s a practical reality of how educational systems work globally. Universities in the UK, Australia, Canada, and the United States have established relationships with certain examination boards and curricula.

They understand how to interpret those qualifications, compare them with their own standards, and assess whether applicants are prepared for their programmes.

When qualifications aren’t recognised, the process becomes more complex. Additional documentation may be required. Bridging courses might be necessary. In some cases, qualifications simply aren’t accepted for direct entry, requiring students to start again with foundation programmes.

None of this is insurmountable. South African graduates successfully study at international universities every year. But it does mean additional hurdles, additional costs, and additional time. All of which could be avoided with educational pathways designed for global recognition from the start.

This is exactly why CambriLearn exists.

The numbers tell a story

Stats SA’s Migration Profile Report makes for sobering reading. Over 900,000 South African citizens now live abroad, a figure that’s grown consistently over the past two decades. Europe attracts the largest share (39.3%), followed by Oceania and North America.

But here’s what’s often missed in the emigration conversation: many of these South Africans moved with children. And many more families are considering the possibility, even if they haven’t made a final decision.

For these families, educational continuity becomes a practical concern. Moving countries is disruptive enough without your child having to adapt to an entirely different educational system, potentially repeating content or losing academic standing in the transition.

CambriLearn’s British International Curriculum and Pearson Edexcel programmes were designed with exactly this scenario in mind. A student studying International GCSEs through CambriLearn in Johannesburg is following the same curriculum as students in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, or London.

The qualifications are identical. The standards are consistent. And if that family moves, the student’s education moves with them. No gaps, no repetition, no starting over.

Opening doors, not just keeping options open

There’s a tendency to frame international qualifications as a backup plan, something you pursue “just in case” you might leave. But that misses the broader value proposition.

CambriLearn’s International GCSE, AS Level, and A Level qualifications are recognised by thousands of universities in more than 160 countries.

That includes not only the obvious international destinations but also South Africa’s top institutions. It includes Ivy League universities in the US, Russell Group universities in the UK, and the Go8 in Australia.

For families who have no intention of leaving South Africa, this recognition still matters. It means their child is competing on a level playing field with international applicants. It means employers, including multinational companies with South African operations, recognise the educational standard their child has received. It means options exist if circumstances change, as circumstances sometimes do.

Consider the current university landscape in South Africa. In 2024, approximately 337,000 students achieved bachelor's passes in matric. The country’s universities have space for roughly 202,000 students.

That’s a gap of over 130,000 qualified students who simply cannot be accommodated, regardless of their grades.

CambriLearn’s international qualifications offer pathways beyond this bottleneck. Universities in the UK, Europe, Australia, and beyond actively recruit South African students with British A Levels or Pearson Edexcel qualifications.

For students who can’t secure places at their preferred South African institutions, these aren’t consolation prizes. They’re genuine alternatives that may offer better opportunities for specific fields of study.

The return migration factor

Interestingly, the emigration conversation now includes a significant counter-current. Growing numbers of South Africans who left years ago are considering a return, or have already come back.

For these families, the educational calculus works in reverse. They may have children who’ve spent years in British, Australian or Canadian schools, following international curricula. Returning to South Africa, they need educational continuity in the other direction.

CambriLearn serves both populations equally well. A family in Cape Town is preparing for potential relocation abroad. A family returning from London, wanting their children to continue without disruption.

Expat families who relocate frequently need education that remains constant regardless of geography. All of them benefit from CambriLearn’s curricula designed for a mobile world.

Beyond credentials: the skills advantage

The practical recognition of CambriLearn’s qualifications matters. But there’s a deeper advantage worth understanding.

CambriLearn’s British International Curriculum and Pearson Edexcel programmes aren’t just recognised globally; they're also recognised by the UK government.

They’re designed for global contexts. They develop what might be called “international readiness”: the ability to work across cultures, to communicate with diverse audiences, and to adapt to different environments.

This shows up in subtle but significant ways. The literature syllabus includes texts from multiple traditions, not just one national canon. The assessment approach values independent thinking and reasoned argument, skills that translate across cultural contexts.

The entire pedagogical philosophy emphasises adaptability and critical thinking over rote learning.

Employers operating across borders increasingly value these capabilities. The ability to work effectively in international teams, to navigate cultural differences, and to apply knowledge flexibly across contexts.

These are premium skills in a globalised economy.

Students educated through CambriLearn develop these capabilities as a natural consequence of their instruction. They learn to engage with different perspectives.

They practise constructing and defending arguments. They develop the intellectual flexibility that comes from education designed for thinking rather than memorisation.

Why families choose CambriLearn

For families considering international curricula, CambriLearn addresses several practical concerns.

Flexibility. CambriLearn’s online delivery means students can pursue British International or Pearson Edexcel qualifications from anywhere in South Africa, not just major centres with international schools. This makes international education accessible to families regardless of location.

Timing. CambriLearn offers flexible scheduling, allowing students to start at various points in the year and progress at their own pace. This accommodates families with non-standard circumstances: frequent travellers, student athletes, those with health considerations, or simply families who value learning at the right pace rather than the standard pace.

Cost. CambriLearn’s online international education typically costs significantly less than traditional international schools while providing access to the same curricula and qualifications. For families who want international credentials without the costs of an international school, this represents genuine value.

Support. CambriLearn offers comprehensive support structures: qualified teachers, regular feedback, academic guidance, and examination administration. Students aren’t simply handed materials and left to figure things out. They’re supported through structured programmes designed for success.

The question worth asking

Education is among the most significant investments families make. It shapes career trajectories, opens or closes opportunities, and influences life outcomes for decades.

In an increasingly connected world, one question deserves more attention than it typically receives: How portable is this investment?

A qualification that’s recognised only within South Africa limits options to South Africa. That might be perfectly acceptable for families with deep roots and no intention of mobility.

But for families who want their children to have choices, to study where opportunities are best, to work where careers lead, to live where life takes them, portability matters.

CambriLearn’s international qualifications don’t guarantee success, international or otherwise. They don’t make emigration easy or return migration simple. What they do is remove educational barriers from decisions that families may face in unpredictable futures.

Whether your family stays, goes, or hasn’t yet decided, CambriLearn provides education that travels with you. In a world where change is the only constant, that may be one of the most valuable things an education can provide.

