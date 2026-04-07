The mid-year switch: Why South African families are moving their children to online schools right now

January used to be the only time South African parents thought about changing schools. Fill out the forms in October, buy the uniform in December, start fresh in January.

That calendar no longer dictates the decision. A growing number of families are pulling their children out of traditional schools in April, June, and August, enrolling in online schools mid-term. And the data shows they're not going back.

CambriLearn, which has educated more than 80,000 students across 100+ countries over 20 years, reports that mid-year enrolments have grown steadily. For younger learners and families on international curricula, the school accepts enrolments throughout the year. For Caps and IEB students in the FET phase (Grades 10 to 12), enrolment follows structured term windows set by SACAI and the IEB. Either way, parents are no longer waiting for January when a school isn't working.

Why families are moving now

The 2025 matric results, announced in January, put hard numbers behind what many parents already suspected. The headline pass rate hit a record 88%. Underneath that number: of the 1.25 million children who started Grade 1 in 2014, roughly 566,000 never passed matric. Minister Siviwe Gwarube flagged a worsening gender gap, with boys making up just 44% of candidates.

Those are national numbers. The parents making mid-year switches are responding to something closer to home. A Grade 9 daughter falling behind because her maths class has 45 students and one teacher. A Grade 11 son whose training schedule means he misses school three days a week. A family relocating to the UK who needs their child's curriculum to travel with them.

CambriLearn built its school around these families. Five curriculum pathways sit under one roof: Caps in English, Caps in Afrikaans, the Cambridge pathway, Pearson Edexcel, and the US Common Core K-12 curriculum. A child can start on Caps and shift to the British pathway if the family's plans change. A student athlete can study on a US-accredited curriculum that keeps NCAA eligibility intact. No other South African online school offers that range.

The question every parent asks first

Will this qualification count?

CambriLearn holds accreditation from Cognia (the US-based accrediting body recognised by universities worldwide) and Pearson Edexcel, and is registered with both SACAI and IEB in South Africa. The school also carries NCAA approval for student athletes with US university ambitions. A CambriLearn transcript is recognised at the University of Cape Town, the University of Melbourne, and the University of Michigan without additional bridging or explanation.

Parents can verify every one of these accreditations independently. They are publicly listed and confirmable.

How students build friendships

"What about socialisation?" remains the concern parents raise most often. CambriLearn built CambriCommunity to answer it. The school's student network connects learners through interest-based clubs, online events, and in-person meetups across South Africa and internationally.

Parents who've enrolled their children report that friendships formed through shared interests tend to stick. When a student joins a coding club or a book group because they chose to, the connection starts differently than when two kids happen to share a desk. CambriCommunity gives students a social life shaped by what they care about.

What mid-year enrolment looks like

How quickly a student can start depends on their grade and curriculum. For CambriLearn's British, Pearson Edexcel, and US pathways, and for Caps students in Grades R to 9, families can enrol and start within days during the year. For Caps and IEB students in the FET phase (Grades 10 to 12), SACAI and IEB set structured enrolment windows that CambriLearn follows. Term-end transitions tend to work best for these students.

This is where CambriLearn's curriculum range gives families options other schools can't. A Grade 10 student who needs to move mid-year might start on the British or Edexcel pathway and transition to Caps at the next available window, or stay on the international track entirely. CambriLearn's admissions team walks parents through curriculum selection, placement, and the best timing for their child's specific situation.

The school's 4.7 average rating, verified across HelloPeter, Google Reviews, Trustpilot, and Facebook, reflects the experience of thousands of families who have made this exact move.

Parents are choosing differently

Online schooling enrolment in South Africa has tripled since 2020. The families behind that number aren't waiting for the system to improve. They're researching options, comparing accreditations, and enrolling their children in schools with recognised qualifications and real track records, on the timeline that fits their child's curriculum and grade level.

CambriLearn has been that school for 20 years, for 80,000 students, in over 100 countries. The school's accreditation depth, curriculum range, and 98% university acceptance rate give parents something most online providers cannot: proof that the model works, measured in graduates, not promises.

Visit cambrilearn.com to explore your child's options.



