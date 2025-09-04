South Africa
Legal Tax Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Call for public comment on the 2025 draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill

    National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) have invited the public to comment on the 2025 draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill (TLAB) and its accompanying Explanatory Memorandum, published on 16 August 2025.
    4 Sep 2025
    4 Sep 2025
    Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
    Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels

    The proposed policy was published on 16 August 2025 for public comment and the closing date for public comments is 12 September 2025.

    Hybrid equity instrument

    “The 2025 draft TLAB proposes that the definition of a 'hybrid equity instrument' contained in section 8E of the Income Tax Act be refined.

    “The current approach relies on a set of anti-avoidance criteria and rules (that includes a three-year rule) to determine whether a preference share has debt-like features. If so, the preference dividend is deemed to be taxable income in the hands of the holder to ensure the correct tax treatment,” National Treasury said.

    The proposal’s aim is to shift to a principle-based approach that classifies a financial instrument based on its substance rather than its legal form, as is the case in several other countries.

    For example, if a preference share is redeemable on a specific date and/or has a fixed mandatory dividend, it should be treated as a loan (debt) for tax purposes.

    “This ensures that financial instruments that are economically similar to debt are treated as such for tax purposes, thereby preventing the misuse of dividend exemptions to reduce tax liabilities.

    “However, numerous commentators have raised concerns with National Treasury and SARS that the current broad wording in the draft TLAB in relation to this proposal will effectively eliminate preference shares as a viable means of financing.

    “Although the amendment is in draft form and could still be amended after further consultation, the uncertainty surrounding the proposal is impacting on current transactions, with a potential delay in investments,” National Treasury said.

    To avoid a negative impact on current financing, the Minister of Finance, on the advice of National Treasury and Sars, has decided to retract the proposal in respect of the definition of a 'hybrid equity instrument' from the 2025 draft TLAB.

    Any future proposals on structural changes to the taxation of hybrid equity instruments will follow a consultative process with all stakeholders to identify a balanced tax approach that takes into consideration the concerns of both stakeholders and government before draft tax legislation is published.

    Read more: Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, TLAB, tax laws amendment
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz