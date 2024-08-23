Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DMASAKantarLitha CommunicationsMediaHeads 360DarkMatterPublicis Groupe AfricaThe Noise FactoryBusiness and Arts South AfricaIMC ConferenceEbony+IvoryDentsuAsk AfrikaRed & YellowDomains.co.zaSmart MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Brands & Branding Ken Preston passes away

    3 Sep 2024
    3 Sep 2024
    Brands & Branding has announced the passing of Ken Preston. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ken Preston,” says the post.
    Source: © LinkedIn
    Source: © LinkedIn LinkedIn

    Preston was synonymous with Brands & Branding, the annual local marketing ‘bible and throughout his career.

    “Ken's journey in the branding world was marked by his tenacious commitment to documenting and celebrating the stories behind the brands that have shaped South Africa.

    “Throughout his career, he tirelessly brought to life 28 editions of Brands & Branding, each a testament to his passion and dedication to the industry he loved so dearly,” says the post.

    Brands & Branding

    First published in 1993, Brands & Branding came about after an article on brand value inspired Preston to investigate the brand phenomenon.

    The Annuals are ‘an ‘instruction manual' and a ‘book of wisdom' on brands and branding. They will be revisited by present and future generations as it documents South African brands and branding.

    In 2009 at the launch of that edition, Preston said, “Consumer culture, intellectual property law, advertising media and packaging developments have combined to bring us to a moment when brands are the most powerful business idea in the commercial world.

    “The influence that brands exert on consumer behaviour means they have also become part of the social history of the times, reflecting the fashion, art, literature, technology, health, sport and social norms of the day.

    “The early days of branding in South Africa date back 200 years to a number of iconic brands that remain very much a part of the branding scene today. Brands like Nederburg, Mrs Ball's and Joko Tea.

    “Many others from the 1800s onwards have also stood the test of time and have rich and instructive histories to share.”

    Meaningful relationships in the industry

    In the announcement on Linkedin, the post states, “Beyond the pages of his publication, Ken was known for his incredible ability to forge meaningful relationships across various industries.

    “He was a respected industry peer, an inspiration to many, and an authority in the branding space.

    “While it is difficult to quantify his profound impact in a few words, his legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless brands and professionals he collaborated with.

    “Ken was more than just a publisher; he was a storyteller, a historian of brands, and a cherished friend to those who knew him.

    “Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. As we remember Ken, we celebrate the indelible mark he has left on the world of branding.

    “Rest in peace, Ken. Your legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

    Read more: marketing, Brands, branding, Ken Preston, Brands & Branding
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz