Brands & Branding Ken Preston passes away

Preston was synonymous with Brands & Branding, the annual local marketing ‘bible and throughout his career.

“Ken's journey in the branding world was marked by his tenacious commitment to documenting and celebrating the stories behind the brands that have shaped South Africa.

“Throughout his career, he tirelessly brought to life 28 editions of Brands & Branding, each a testament to his passion and dedication to the industry he loved so dearly,” says the post.

Brands & Branding

First published in 1993, Brands & Branding came about after an article on brand value inspired Preston to investigate the brand phenomenon.

The Annuals are ‘an ‘instruction manual' and a ‘book of wisdom' on brands and branding. They will be revisited by present and future generations as it documents South African brands and branding.

In 2009 at the launch of that edition, Preston said, “Consumer culture, intellectual property law, advertising media and packaging developments have combined to bring us to a moment when brands are the most powerful business idea in the commercial world.

“The influence that brands exert on consumer behaviour means they have also become part of the social history of the times, reflecting the fashion, art, literature, technology, health, sport and social norms of the day.

“The early days of branding in South Africa date back 200 years to a number of iconic brands that remain very much a part of the branding scene today. Brands like Nederburg, Mrs Ball's and Joko Tea.

“Many others from the 1800s onwards have also stood the test of time and have rich and instructive histories to share.”

Meaningful relationships in the industry

In the announcement on Linkedin, the post states, “Beyond the pages of his publication, Ken was known for his incredible ability to forge meaningful relationships across various industries.

“He was a respected industry peer, an inspiration to many, and an authority in the branding space.

“While it is difficult to quantify his profound impact in a few words, his legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless brands and professionals he collaborated with.

“Ken was more than just a publisher; he was a storyteller, a historian of brands, and a cherished friend to those who knew him.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. As we remember Ken, we celebrate the indelible mark he has left on the world of branding.

“Rest in peace, Ken. Your legacy will continue to inspire us all.”