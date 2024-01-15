Boost your retail business at Digital Retail Africa 2024

Industries

    15 Jan 2024
    15 Jan 2024
    The retail industry is undergoing a massive transformation, driven by the internet, customer expectations, and emerging technologies. Retailers need to adapt and innovate to survive and thrive in this new era of digital retail.
    Image by from
    Image by Ahmad Ardity from Pixabay

    If you are a senior IT executive in a major retail company, or a technology service provider who has solutions for retailers, you don’t want to miss Digital Retail Africa 2024, the ultimate event for retail and technology innovation in Africa.

    Digital Retail Africa 2024, hosted by IT News Africa, will take place on 31 January 2024 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The conference will bring together hundreds of local and international retail industry leaders, service providers, and experts to share insights, best practices, and case studies on how to leverage technology to improve retail performance and customer experience.

    The conference will cover a wide range of topics, such as:

    • E-commerce and omnichannel retailing
    • Mobile payments and digital wallets
    • Data analytics and artificial intelligence
    • Customer journey and loyalty
    • Cybersecurity and fraud prevention
    • Future trends and opportunities in retail

    You will also have the opportunity to network with peers, partners, and potential customers, and to discover the latest products and services from leading technology vendors and startups in the exhibition area.

    Some of the speakers and topics that you can expect to hear from are:

    • Koen den Hollander, co-founder of Wolfpack, on how to create a seamless omnichannel retail platform
    • Matthew Bernath, head of Data Ecosystems at ShopriteX, on how to use data to drive retail innovation and personalization
    • Ansgar Pabst, HOD of GMD Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, on how to optimize inventory and supply chain management
    • Munyaradzi Nyikavaranda, group executive head of Digital Analytics and Marketing Technology at MultiChoice Group, on how to leverage digital marketing and analytics to increase customer acquisition and retention
    • Nenzeni Duma, innovation executive at FNB South Africa, on how to integrate mobile payments and digital wallets into retail transactions
    • Fionna Ronnie, head of Customer and Loyalty at TFG (The Foschini Group), on how to build customer loyalty and engagement through rewards and gamification

    Register now and secure your seat at Digital Retail Africa 2024. Book now (https://itnewsafrica.com/event/event/digital-retail-africa/) before tickets run out.

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup


