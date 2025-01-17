BlackBrick leading the Roodehek Street transformation in Cape Town

BlackBrick Gardens, a new landmark development in Cape Town’s Lower Gardens, is set to become the next major milestone in the area’s ongoing transformation.

Source: Supplied.

Located on the vibrant and creative Roodehek Street, BlackBrick Gardens combines luxury, convenience, and investment potential with breathtaking views of Table Mountain.

With a R1bn investment by a group of private developers fueling the revitalisation of Roodehek Street, BlackBrick Gardens stands as a testament to the confidence developers have in the future of this dynamic neighbourhood.

Jonathan Liebmann, co-founder of BlackBrick, explains, “Our vision for BlackBrick Gardens is to create a space that not only offers world-class accommodation but also contributes to the transformation of Roodehek Street, which is at the epicentre of Cape Town’s creative economy.

"This area is buzzing with energy, and BlackBrick Gardens is at the centre of it all. It is more than just a place to stay—it’s an opportunity to invest in a community that is rapidly growing in value.”

Luxury living redefined

BlackBrick Gardens is the latest addition to BlackBrick’s growing portfolio of high-value ApartHotels.

This development has transformed a former 1960's industrial building into 93 curated ApartHotel units, offering 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units with premium amenities.

Each unit is flooded with natural light and designed with high ceilings, and bespoke furnishings and furniture that forms part of the selling price with 24/7 concierge services, secure access, and shared spaces such as workspaces, a rooftop terrace, and a ground-floor restaurant.

The normal selling price of the 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units is R1.99m and R2.89m respectively. However, on Wednesday, 5 February only, a R50,000 discount will be offered, reducing the starting price of the 1-bedroom units to R1.94m, while the 2-bedroom units will remain available from R2.89m.

The location offers easy access with Cape Town International Airport just 20 minutes away. Gardens is further bolstered by the Lower Gardens City Improvement District (CID), which will ensure the streets are clean, secure, and well-maintained.

BlackBrick Gardens has strategically held back a limited number of units in line with the area’s transformation to further build anticipation. The final 25 units being released to the public on 5 February 2025, offer panoramic views and exceptional value.

The potential for growth in this area is undeniable and by releasing these final 25 units, BlackBrick offers investors a chance to be part of the area’s resurgence.

BlackBrick offers a smart investment model that includes a proven track record of 75% occupancy at existing developments and the ability to flip between short- and extended-stay options. With all management and marketing of the ApartHotels handled by BlackBrick, investors can expect a hassle-free investment experience.

“As part of the final release, we are rewarding investors who purchase online on 5 February 2025 with an exclusive R50,000 saving on their purchase price, which includes the cost of furniture. This limited-time offer makes it an exceptional opportunity to secure a unit in one of Cape Town’s most sought-after locations,” adds Liebmann.