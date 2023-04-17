Barlow Park Retail now open for business

The site of the former Barloworld headquarters in Sandton has been revitalised and transformed into a contemporary mixed-use precinct, with the much-anticipated opening of Barlow Park Retail on 29 February 2024.

Barlow Park development team. Image supplied

Offering a shopping experience right at the gateway to South Africa’s business capital – positioned for commuters and neighbourhood residents alike – Barlow Park Retail opened with big names in convenience, including Checkers and Clicks, and food and beverage offerings from favourites like Vida e Café and Roman’s Pizza.

The curated selection of daily convenience caters to all tastes and needs and includes Legend’s Barber, Pick n Pay Clothing, Mr Price, Crazy Store, Pep Home, Oasis Water, Levingers Dry Clean & Shoe Clinic, Vision Works, Checkers Liquor, All Fix, PostNet and the ATM service of Capitec Bank.

During the month of March, Nando’s and Princess Hair are also joining this unique retail mix, designed to complement the community’s dynamic spirit.

The Barlow Park Retail opening marks the long-awaited realisation of a vision that began in 2017 when esteemed South African property developer and investor Atterbury took on the redevelopment of Barloworld’s former corporate site. The initial office-centric plan was delayed due to the pandemic, which worked in favour of shifting to a residential-led vision for Barlow Park.

Mixed-use community

With the leading force in affordable multifamily residential rental property Divercity Urban Property Group coming on board, construction of the project began in June 2022, transforming Barlow Park into a modern, mixed-use community, setting new standards for quality affordable living supported by top facilities and security.

This community-centric redevelopment garnered solid stakeholder backing. Moolman Group and Twin City Development are also investors in Barlow Park.

Now, in 2024, the Barlow Park community has come to life with a fusion of urban convenience and community warmth. In addition to the opening of Barlow Park Retail, the first 300 apartments at Barlow Park welcomed residents on 31 January. Enthusiastic take-up exceeded expectations and resulted in the first residential phase being fully let in its first month. The much-anticipated second phase of residential apartments will launch in May 2024.

With education being the cornerstone of a thriving community, the top-tier independent school Curro Barlow Park also opened this year and is fully operational. Other precinct amenities will include a medical facility, shared offices and more.

All this can be effortlessly accessed through Barlow Park’s dedicated traffic-signalled entrance. Sandton’s newest multifunctional precinct can be found at 180 Katherine Street, with easy access from key road links just a short drive from major M1 Highway off-ramps.

Atterbury and Divercity co-manage the asset, and the Barlow Park Property Management Office (PMO) houses the precinct’s letting and property management departments, ensuring on-site support for a seamless living experience.