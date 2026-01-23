Arlecchino by Tashas brings Italy to Sea Point

The Tashas Group has introduced a new culinary destination to Cape Town with the opening of Arlecchino by tashas in Sea Point, extending the group’s nearly two-decade reputation for polished, people-centred hospitality.

Image by Adel Ferreira Photography

Positioned as a modern Mediterranean café-restaurant, Arlecchino draws inspiration from Italian food culture while remaining firmly grounded in the relaxed, social energy of Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard.

The menu, developed by Tashas Group culinary director Jill Okkers, reflects Italy’s generosity and rhythm, interpreted through a contemporary lens rather than strict regional replication.

Founder and CEO Natasha Sideris describes the concept as an instinct-led evolution of the brand.

“Arlecchino is Mediterranean at heart but guided by instinct rather than rules. We wanted a menu that feels abundant, generous and deeply pleasurable – one that encourages people to linger, share and return,” she says.

Image by Adel Ferreira Photography

All-day dining, designed for real rhythms

True to the Tashas Group philosophy, Arlecchino is built around flexible all-day dining. The offering is ingredient-driven and structured to move seamlessly from breakfast through to leisurely dinners, responding to how guests actually eat rather than rigid service windows.

Breakfast is served from 8am-12noon, with a menu that ranges from virtuous to indulgent. Lighter options include the Chia & Acai Bowl, layered with mixed berry and acai sorbet, yoghurt, chia, frozen blackberries, sweet cherries and a granola tuile.

At the more decadent end, Panettone French Toast with mascarpone and crème anglaise anchors the indulgent offering, while the Italian Scramble delivers a savoury option built around eggs, feta, tomato, peppers, bacon, spring onion and salsiccia.

“Breakfast is where people decide how they want their day to feel,” says Okkers. “We wanted options that are comforting and uplifting, without ever feeling predictable.”

Natasha Sideris, CEO and founder of Tashas Group. Image by Adel Ferreira Photography

Mediterranean plates built for sharing

The all-day menu moves into a sequence of Mediterranean-inspired antipasti, salads and pastas designed for sharing. Freshness and texture define the antipasti and insalata selection, including a Verde Salad of rocket, parmesan, fennel, dill and crispy artichokes.

Pasta plays a central role, balancing comfort with craftsmanship. Highlights include Amalfi Lemon, which pairs bright citrus with silky richness, and Genovese, a slow-cooked beef sauce served with calamarata pasta.

“We wanted pastas that feel familiar but still have a point of view,” Okkers explains. “Nothing overly complicated – just honest, well-executed food.”

Dinner leans into indulgence and pace, with seafood reflecting both Mediterranean tradition and Cape Town’s coastal setting. Bazaruto prawns are served in a spiced cherry tomato and lemon butter sauce with shoestring fries, while the 500g branzino, offered with either salsa fuoco di mare or olive oil and oregano salt, is designed for communal dining.





Dessert as theatre and rewardDesserts at Arlecchino balance nostalgia with playful sophistication. A tableside Tiramisu, layered with dulce de leche, mascarpone cream, ladyfinger sponge madeleine and espresso, adds an element of theatre, while the Campari Jelly – featuring candied pistachios, vanilla custard, citrus jelly and negroni syrup – offers a grown-up reinterpretation of a childhood classic.

“Dessert should feel like a reward,” says Sideris. “A little drama, a little indulgence – something that makes the meal memorable.”

Aperitivo culture meets Cape Town

The beverage programme, led by Tashas Group beverage director Krystian Hordejuk, is rooted in Italian aperitivo culture. Signature serves include the Arlecchino Spritz, served on tap for consistency and precision, and the Martini Minatura, a two-sip martini designed for a quick, elegant moment. The wine list features a curated mix of standout South African and Italian producers.

With Arlecchino by tashas, the group introduces a fresh expression of Mediterranean café dining to Sea Point – one that blends generosity, craft and a sense of occasion.

“At its core, Arlecchino is about pleasure,” says Sideris. “Good food, good company and an atmosphere that makes you want to stay just a little longer.”