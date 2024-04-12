Applications open for GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition

The 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition is now open for applications until 10 June 10 2024. Hosted at GoGettaz.Africa, the competition invites agrifood entrepreneurs from across Africa aged 18-35 to showcase their startup ventures. Judges will be seeking innovative founders and co-founders with a vision to establish sustainable scalable businesses, driving resilience, increasing food security, and creating jobs in the agrifood sector.

This year's competition will recognise and celebrate African entrepreneurs whose business solutions address the pressing need for efficient local production of nutritious food, with business models that embrace scale and innovation, while also helping to mitigate climate and broader environmental challenges.

The top competitors selected this year will have the opportunity to shine at the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize final pitch competition, set to take place during the prestigious Africa Food Systems Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, from 2 to 6 September.

Two grand prizes of $50,000 each will be awarded to the most promising and impactful female and male agripreneur-led businesses. The judges will also be looking to award ventures that make a significant impact in one or more of the following areas: rural livelihoods, nutrition, climate, digital technology, gender, natural resources, and job creation.

Transformation of Africa's food systems

Against the backdrop of extreme weather events plaguing Africa’s agrifood sector, the continent’s young agripreneurs are emerging as catalysts for change. With their innovative solutions and products, they are pioneering ventures that hold the key to addressing these pressing issues head-on.

"I continue to be impressed by the tremendous efforts of the young entrepreneurs we meet in the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition,” remarks Svein Tore Holsether, president and CEO of Yara International and GoGettaz co-founder. "The way they leverage technologies and innovative business models exemplifies the potential in the agrifood sector and the crucial role of entrepreneurship in driving sustainable development.

"As we embark on the campaign to find our agrifood stars for 2024, we are motivated by the greater impact to create jobs, uplift communities, and nourish Africa's growing population."

According to United Nations forecasts, by 2050 one quarter of humanity and at least one third of the world’s youth population ages 15-24 will be African. Today more than 70% of sub-Saharan Africans are under the age of 30, making Africa the continent with the youngest population globally. The continent also has one of the highest rates of entrepreneurship.

"Some fear a potential "youth quake'," says Strive Masiyiwa, GoGettaz co-founder and founder and chairman of Econet Group. “However, we see huge opportunities and promise if the right support is given and enabling environments created for our youth who are filled with creative energy and ideas. Africa’s GoGettaz entrepreneurs are not passive bystanders! They are already seeing and seizing the moment, embracing technology, and working to revolutionise the agrifood industry," he says.

“Since we launched the first GoGettaz Africa competition in 2019, we’ve discovered young entrepreneurs from across the continent building an amazing array of innovative agribusinesses, both traditional growers and very high-tech AI-driven ones. At the same time, they’re growing the prosperity of their families and nations and the food security of Africa. These dynamic young entrepreneurs deserve both our recognition and support. That’s why we launched GoGettaz."

Community food system support

The 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition welcomes a broader pool of African talent, as the competition expands support to address food systems issues affecting communities at country and regional level. This year, GoGettaz has extended support to French-speaking entrepreneurs, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility across linguistic boundaries.

"The GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition stands as a beacon of hope, rallying Africa's brightest minds to pioneer transformative solutions and drive meaningful change with the bulk of youth to accelerate the SGDs achievements by 2030," says Amath Pathe Sene, managing director of the Africa Food Systems Forum. "Africa stands at the forefront of innovating for resilience. I cannot wait to see what ground-breaking climate solutions come from the 2024 GoGettaz contestants.

"The grand prize winners for 2023 both placed sustainable, nature-positive production at the forefront of their ventures by actively promoting agroforestry among suppliers and by preventing further deforestation through tech-enabled supply tracing. As soaring temperatures and erratic weather patterns threaten food security, the continent's agripreneurs are rising to the occasion.

"With determination and ingenuity, they are reshaping agricultural practices, embracing sustainable technologies, and spearheading climate-smart solutions. The GoGettaz competition serves as a platform to incentivise these innovative minds to share, collaborate, and catalyse revolutionary climate action that will shape Africa’s future.”

Opportunities for African agrifood entrepreneurs

Beyond the competition, GoGettaz finalists can look forward to ongoing support to advance their leadership and impact in the agrifood sector. Top contestants will be invited to apply for the exclusive six-month GoGettaz Africa Leadership Programme, designed to empower emerging leaders with the skills and network to grow themselves and their businesses.

Selected entrepreneurs will benefit from personalised support, engaging in individual coaching, peer-to-peer sessions, and workshops led by thought leaders, fostering continuous growth and development even after the GAPC competition period concludes. As the 2023 cohort is currently reaping the benefits of this transformative program, the 2024 competition promises to offer numerous growth opportunities for the next generation of agrifood innovators.

All African agripreneurs are welcome and encouraged to join the GoGettaz community and check to see if they qualify to take part in this year’s GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition.

"With the unwavering support and expertise of its co-founders and partners, the GoGettaz team looks forward to thousands more youth from across Africa enjoying the benefits of membership in our growing community of visionary changemakers," concludes Masiyiwa.

To join the GoGettaz community, apply to compete in the 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition, and discover ways you can contribute to our vision of a greener, more prosperous, and more sustainable future for Africa and beyond, you can find out more here.

The application deadline is 10 June 2024.