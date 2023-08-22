AI-powered innovation set to boost Africa's retail sector

The acceleration of AI adoption in retail is driven by the promise of greater efficiency, enhanced customer experiences, and improved decision-making.
A study of retail leaders conducted by Nvidia revealed that AI is already a proven game-changers for the retail sector. Sixty-nine percent reported an increase in annual revenue attributed to AI adoption, while 72% said using AI has led to lower operating costs.
While Generative AI solutions such as ChatGPT have gained immense prominence since its launch in 2022, industries are only beginning to unlock the full scope of broader AI use cases. The retail sector is no exception.
Leading retailers across the continent are collaborating with experienced AI partners to explore, define and unlock AI use cases in a growing range of business applications, infusing AI throughout the retail value chain and driving innovation and efficiency at every step.
Some current use cases of AI in the retail sector include:
How can retailers get started on their journey to developing AI-powered capabilities?
Two approaches can be followed to help retailers operationalise AI in their businesses:
Firstly, a 'blue sky' approach involves retailers exploring relevant use cases and prioritising the ones that are most closely aligned to their broader business objectives. Here, retailers should take care to ensure the AI use cases make sense in the specific context of their organisation.
Secondly, retailers taking a 'targeted' approach typically identify one or more specific use cases to address relevant and urgent business challenges or opportunities. AI-powered capabilities are then built around the specific and urgent challenges and opportunities to accelerate time to value.
Regardless of the chosen approach, retailers must keep sight of a few key elements needed for a successful AI deployment, including:
Africa's rapidly evolving retail sector is poised for an AI-powered future, defined by greater differentiation and enhanced capabilities for catering to customer needs. By leveraging the expertise of experienced AI partners, retailers across the continent stand to achieve greater efficiency and profitability while driving advances in innovation, customer experience and growth.