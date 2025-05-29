AfricaMonth: Africa’s quiet strength – what the world can learn from our way of delivering

Author: Jonathan Maurer, software technical lead for BET Software

We build for reality, not ideal conditions

Most of the solutions we build don’t assume perfect conditions. We build for what’s real: unreliable internet, power cuts, low-end devices. That shapes everything, from how we design user flows to how we architect our infrastructure.

Take fintech, for example. When banking access was limited, we didn’t wait for institutions to catch up. We built around them. Mobile money services like M-Pesa, E-Wallets, and MoMo didn’t just support digital payments; they created an entirely new financial layer. That same practical thinking drives our own product decisions every day: APIs built to handle network drops, apps that don’t break when bandwidth drops to near-zero, and services that work on basic phones without draining data.

Resilience isn’t a buzzword, it’s the baseline

In our context, resilience isn't a feature; it’s the foundation. Our products are expected to perform in environments where a five-minute power cut, or network spike is a normal part of the day. That forces us to write leaner code, run efficient backends, and make smart bets on frameworks that won’t crumble at scale.

Technologies like DataFree have helped us reach more users by letting them access content without using their own mobile data. In a world where data is still a premium commodity for many users, that kind of solution isn’t just clever, it’s essential.

We design with community in mind

What makes African tech truly unique is that it’s built with people, not just users, in mind. Many of the fintech products we’ve launched in Africa support things like group savings, informal lending, and community contributions. These aren’t edge cases, they’re central to how money moves here.

This community-first approach runs deep. It’s why we prioritise trust-building, transparency, and local relevance in everything we build. The result? Products that don’t just get used, they get embraced.

The future is already here, just not evenly recognised

Africa isn’t catching up. We’re creating on our own terms. From mobile-first finance to ultra-efficient apps, from offline functionality to culturally embedded design; we’re proving every day that innovation doesn’t need perfect conditions. It needs the right mindset.

As the world searches for more human, resilient, and inclusive tech, I believe Africa already has the blueprint. It is time more people started paying attention.



