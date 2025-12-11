Trending
Registration opens for WOO London 2026
Registration is now open for the World Out of Home Organisation's next Annual Congress, to be held in London from June 3-5 2026.
London 2026 will be held at the Park Lane Hilton, one of the capital's landmark West End buildings. The Congress will have two full days of presentations and panels, with breakout sessions on Friday afternoon. The Gala Dinner plus WOO Annual Awards presentation will be held on the evening of Thursday June 4.
To register click, here.
For further information: contact Richard Saturley at gro.hoodlrow@drahcir