GCIS announces launch of the 2026 SADC media awards
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has announced the launch of the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards.
Entries are now open in four categories: Photojournalism, print journalism, television journalism, and radio journalism.
Winners will receive $2,500 in each category, while runners-up will be awarded $1,000.
Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information here.