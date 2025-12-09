South Africa
    GCIS announces launch of the 2026 SADC media awards

    9 Dec 2025
    The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has announced the launch of the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards.

    Entries are now open in four categories: Photojournalism, print journalism, television journalism, and radio journalism.

    Winners will receive $2,500 in each category, while runners-up will be awarded $1,000.

    Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information here.

