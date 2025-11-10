South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Achievement Awards GroupBluegrass DigitalCEM Africa SummitSENTECHOFM RadioJacaranda FMHuman8Ignition GroupOrnicoBrave GroupPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaPublicis Groupe AfricaUrban Brew StudiosEast Coast RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Final Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry report to be released

    10 Nov 2025
    10 Nov 2025

    The Competition Commission will release the final report of the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

    The final report of the MDPMI will be handed over by competition commissioner Doris Tshepe to honourable Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau during an official ceremony at the dtic campus in Tshwane.

    The final report outlines the MDPMI’s findings and includes binding remedial actions.

    The launch details are as follows:

    Date: 13 November 2025

    Time: 08:00 am

    Venue: dtic Campus, Block G, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Tshwane

    The launch will be conducted in a hybrid format and live-streamed on the Competition Commission's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@CompcomCoZa/streams

    Media practitioners wishing to attend in-person are requested to RSVP here.

    Share this inbrief
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz