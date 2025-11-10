Final Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry report to be released

The Competition Commission will release the final report of the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

The final report of the MDPMI will be handed over by competition commissioner Doris Tshepe to honourable Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau during an official ceremony at the dtic campus in Tshwane.

The final report outlines the MDPMI’s findings and includes binding remedial actions.

The launch details are as follows:

Date: 13 November 2025

Time: 08:00 am

Venue: dtic Campus, Block G, 77 Meintjies Street, Sunnyside, Tshwane

The launch will be conducted in a hybrid format and live-streamed on the Competition Commission's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@CompcomCoZa/streams

Media practitioners wishing to attend in-person are requested to RSVP here.