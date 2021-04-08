Education News South Africa

D&AD Shift with Google announces new partnerships

8 Apr 2021
D&AD has announced new partnerships with leading brands adidas, Disney, Penguin, Here Design and giffgaff for D&AD Shift with Google, the organisation's free four-month night school for creative talent without degree-level qualifications.
Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Challenging the assumption that creative talent can only be found within a small number of universities, Shift tackles barriers to entering the industry by providing an opportunity for emerging talent to hone their skills, establish a network and develop their portfolios. Consisting of industry-set briefs, talks and mentorship, Shift provides a supportive and educational space for creatives who have faced challenges accessing higher education and employment.

Statistics show that since completing the night school, 78% of Shift alumni in London have entered into paid creative employment, compared to only 41% of design graduates and just 24% of media graduates employed in their sectors six months after graduation.

For this year’s London programme, D&AD has partnered with adidas to set one of the main creative briefs that will enable this year’s London cohort to develop their portfolios and creative style, giving Shifters direct access to the brand. Penguin will be the subject of the ‘brief in a day’ challenge, and Disney, Google, giffgaff and Here Design will be the first clients of Shift Studio, an ongoing mentorship programme for Shift graduates.

More information about the D&AD Shift with Google London programme, including entry details and submission deadlines can be found on the D&AD website via this link.
