Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy Africa announces participants

26 Aug 2021
Film professionals from eight African Countries have been selected to participate in the Southern Africa-Locarno Academy programme.
Southern African Locarno Industry Academy participants
Southern African Locarno Industry Academy participants

This online training programme is set to take place from 26 September to 2 October 2021. The inaugural edition of the Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy, a partnership between the Locarno Film Festival and the Realness Institute, is dedicated to professionals working in sales, distribution, exhibition, and programming, supported by the Durban Film Mart and IEFTA.

Selected participants include:
  • Aderinsola Ajao; journalist and film curator, Screen Out Loud (Nigeria),
  • Andrea Voges; sales and distribution manager, Urucu Media (South Arica),
  • Bérénice Hahn; sales Agent, social transformation and empowerment projects (Steps) (Madagascar),
  • Djia Mambu; film critic and film distributor, Maziwa Makuu Films (Congo),
  • Ibee Ndaw; festival manager, Sudu Connexion (Senegal),
  • Jana Erasmus; producer of marketing and distribution, Indigenous Film (South Africa),
  • Joy Nduto; TV/film content producer, distributor and consultant, Attitude Media Ltd. (Kenya),
  • Khanyo Mjamba; head of acquisitions and sales, Gaba Media (South Africa),
  • Linda Wairegi; social media assistant, Africa Digital Media Studios (Kenya),
  • Lyse Nsengiyumva; programmer at International Film Festival Rotterdam and founder and creator at Recognition (Rwanda),
  • Mitchell Harper; industry programme curator, Durban FilmMart (South Africa),
  • Pumulo Ngoma; producer, programming and marketing, Mata Africa (South Africa),
  • Wambui Gathee; screenings manager, Docubox (Kenya),
  • Wilford Machili; head and programmer, Maputo International Film Festival (Mozambique).
Markus Duffner, head of Locarno Pro, said, “We’re thrilled to kick-off the Southern Africa-Locarno Industry Academy and to introduce our program for young professionals in this region. In such a fast-changing and re-shaping business environment, it is crucial to create an international network for the future leading film industry players from Latin America, the Middle East, the USA, India, Europe and now also from Southern Africa.”

The programme features masterclasses and meetings with internationally established professionals. The aim is to enhance participants’ understanding of the challenges facing the film industry, at the same time allowing them to expand their personal network of contacts and develop their professional skill set.

Guest Speakers include:
  • Constanza Arena; executive director of Cinema Chile,
  • Dennis Ruh; director of the European Film Market,
  • Magdalene Reddy; acting general manager, Durban Film Mart,
  • Sydelle Willow Smith; executive director of Sunshine Cinema,
  • Thibaut Bracq; head of Atlas Workshop.
Launched by the Locarno Film Festival in 2014, the Industry Academy has expanded considerably on the international scene, offering workshops in partnership with major festivals and film institutions: in Mexico with Morelia IFF, in Brazil with BrLab, in Chile with Australab, in Panama with International Film Festival Panama, in Greece with Thessaloniki IFF, in the U.S. with Film at Lincoln Center in New York in Lebanon with MC Distribution and BCP in Beirut and later in November this year also in South Asia with India’s Film Bazaar.
