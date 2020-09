Showmax announces co-productions: Megan Fox action movie and Canal+ epic in ancient Africa

More Showmax Originals on the way, including Kelly Khumalo reality series and Tali's Baby Diary MultiChoice has announced four upcoming Showmax Originals, building on the success of Tali's Wedding Diary, The Girl From St. Agnes and Somizi & Mohale: The Union, which all set first-day viewing records on the streaming platform...

African streaming service Showmax has announced two new international co-productions: Jahmil XT Qubeka and Layla Swart's epic African mythology series, with Canal+ International, and the Megan Fox action movieThis continues a move towards co-productions from Showmax's parent company, MultiChoice, which partnered with HBO on last year's, an adaptation of the bestselling Deon Meyer novel, which outperformedin South Africa.Speaking about the move into co-productions, Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment for MultiChoice said: "This is a conscious move on our part to ramp up investment in African content. We're already seeing a virtuous cycle in action with more spend on local production yielding higher and higher quality output, which in turn has led to international co-investment and distribution. This is just the start of bringing the Africa we know and love to the rest of the world."In, Teen Choice winner and People's Choice nominee Megan Fox () stars as Samantha O'Hara, who leads a team of mercenaries on a mission to rescue a group of kidnapped schoolgirls. When their plan goes south, the mercenaries find themselves out of ammo and lost in the bush, having to defend themselves against both the kidnappers and an angry lion.MJ Basset () directs the action-adventure film, which also stars Bafta Rising Star winner Adam Deacon (), Philip Winchester () and South African stars Jessica Sutton (), Brandon Auret (), Sisanda Henna (), Kenneth Fok () and Greg Kriek (), one of South Africa's busiest actors, with over 50 international screen credits to his name.will premiere on BoxOffice by DStv on 11 September 2020, the first of a number of films opting to skip cinemas given the pandemic and launch first and exclusively on the video on demand platform instead.The SA-UK film is a co-production between MultiChoice, Capstone and Mannequin, with Lionsgate Home Entertainment handling distribution in North America.A co-production with Canal+ International,is an epic series based on ancient African mythology. Currently shooting in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng,chronicles the rise to power of a fierce teenaged princess, Zazi (Bokang Phelane from), who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses, long-standing tribal vendettas and the wrath of the Gods.Show creators Layla Swart and Jahmil XT Qubeka from Yellowbone Entertainment were responsible for South Africa's 2020 Oscar entry, the boxing drama, the most awarded film at this year's South African Film and Television Awards, where it took home six awards, including Best Director for Jahmil and Best Editor for Layla.The heavy-weight ensemble cast includes South African Film and Television Awards winners Bongile Mantsai (), Hamilton Dlamini (), Hlubi Mboya (), Mothusi Magano (), Siv Ngesi (), Thishiwe Ziqubu (), Warren Masemola () and Zolisa Xaluva (), as well as Safta nominees Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (), Niza Jay (), Richard Lukunku), Sello Maake Ka Ncube (), Thando Thabethe (), Thembekile Komani () and Zikhona Sodlaka (), not to mention Faith Baloyi and Thabo Rametsi, the leads in the 2019 Berlinale Panorama openerandrespectively.This follows on from the recent announcement of four more Showmax Originals:, the hit reality series about one of South Africa's biggest music stars, as well as the long-awaited second season of the South African Film and Television Award (Safta)-winning comedy,; the nightclub-set murder mystery; and the small town horror, all expected in early 2021. Showmax Originals likeandall set first-day viewing records on the streaming platform.