MusicExchange: Basson Laas comes full circle

Basson’s unique journey from high school teacher to full-time musician, who now travels the country performing live, is proof that the arts and, music in particular, is still a bustling industry. The singer-songwriter has finally come full circle (smiling ear-to-ear), with the release of his debut single, Tightly Bound, a precursor to his sterling five-track EP, Good Morning Dreamer.
“At the core, music has always been synonymous with life, and man’s volatile emotions. It wraps around us like a heated blanket during winter, and its frequencies bring back memories from the past.
I would be inclined to think that creating music and performing live is my purpose.
Music to me is like what a soundtrack is to a movie.
Seeing a silver lining, remembering lost friendships, staying committed to new ones, and learning from being foolish.
Measure twice, cut once. It just says to plan carefully and avoid screw-ups.
Fame is about being recognised, loved, disliked, or labelled for something you’ve created, said, or done, but hopefully doesn’t define you as an individual.
I can’t afford to stand up straight for long periods anymore.
Buy takeaways and eat in the car on my way home.
Chris Martin, Vampire Weekend, Marcus Mumford, Jeremy Loops, Foy Vance, Beatenberg.
I have liked having a couple of glasses of wine and staying up past 2am. That’s where the magic happens.
Being able to sleep past 6am and sometimes only waking up after 9am during Winter.
For the last two years, I’ve always closed off with Tightly Bound just because it gives me a nice little space, in the end, to verbally thank everyone while the melody continues…
When sound-checking a song in front of a crowd only doing it in the wrong key and not being able to reach the notes.
Roger Federer for the good sportsmanship he’s maintained throughout the years. He’s a good egg!
Haha, that would imply that I have style. Thanks.
Sam Ryder. Because some claim that I could be his lookalike. He just has long and silky-smooth hair, and me, well…
A double Jameson on ice.
London, Wembley Stadium. I don’t expect to be the main featured act though, as long as I’m on that stage.
Being able to comfortably talk to anyone I come across.
‘Stokkie’ when I was younger which is Afrikaans for a ‘little stick’. I know it’s weird. But I like it.
A high school teacher.
Inquisitive, introverted, but not shy, sentimental, bold, and bald.
This Life - Vampire Weekend
Caviar Dreams - Al Bairre & PHFAT
Cringe - Matt Maeson
No. 1 Party Anthem - Arctic Monkeys
Strawberry Swing - Cold Play
Gladiator.
Wilbur Smith novel titled Men of Men.
Death And All Its Friends from Cold Play’s album Viva la Vida.
My wife.
Perhaps; because I use it way too often during a conversation.
Hiking up to Machu Picchu in Peru.
My spicy and garlic butter; peppadew and feta under the skin; whole chicken roast on a Weber with coals packed on the side. You’re welcome to DM me for more details.
I complain the most about people that, generally, can just be better.
Someday I would be old and sitting on my veranda thinking back to my youthful days and have too many things on my list of things I would have done differently.
When I’ve had a very productive weekend of shows and no additional responsibilities.
Find the people in the crowd that look like they enjoy the music, and constantly look back at them.
Morgan Freeman once said… ‘’Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t take advice from’’.
Deciding to do music full-time for the last year and a half has been an outstanding journey so far.
I wish that anyone and everyone who listens to Good Morning Dreamer when it comes out on the 11 August 2023 can take something from it for themselves and enjoy it as much as I did create it!
The dream is to have many more singles and EPs coming out in good time. They’ve already been written. Then perhaps an album following suit.