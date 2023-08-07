MusicExchange: Basson Laas comes full circle

In 2019, a quiet farm boy from the North-West province, Basson Laas resigned from his day job to become a full-time musician. "Wow" That's what many may be thinking.

Basson’s unique journey from high school teacher to full-time musician, who now travels the country performing live, is proof that the arts and, music in particular, is still a bustling industry. The singer-songwriter has finally come full circle (smiling ear-to-ear), with the release of his debut single, Tightly Bound, a precursor to his sterling five-track EP, Good Morning Dreamer.

Indicative of most music globally, Basson’s songs contain traces of love and romance. Also evident in his lyrics are topics such as failure, frustration and dealing with life’s hardships.

“At the core, music has always been synonymous with life, and man’s volatile emotions. It wraps around us like a heated blanket during winter, and its frequencies bring back memories from the past.

We recently chatted...

What is your purpose?

I would be inclined to think that creating music and performing live is my purpose.

What does music mean to you?

Music to me is like what a soundtrack is to a movie.

My music is about…

Seeing a silver lining, remembering lost friendships, staying committed to new ones, and learning from being foolish.

What is your motto?

Measure twice, cut once. It just says to plan carefully and avoid screw-ups.

Fame is about…

Fame is about being recognised, loved, disliked, or labelled for something you’ve created, said, or done, but hopefully doesn’t define you as an individual.

Retirement will happen when…

I can’t afford to stand up straight for long periods anymore.

I don't…

Buy takeaways and eat in the car on my way home.

I would love to co-write with…

Chris Martin, Vampire Weekend, Marcus Mumford, Jeremy Loops, Foy Vance, Beatenberg.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I have liked having a couple of glasses of wine and staying up past 2am. That’s where the magic happens.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Being able to sleep past 6am and sometimes only waking up after 9am during Winter.

The song you must do during every show?

For the last two years, I’ve always closed off with Tightly Bound just because it gives me a nice little space, in the end, to verbally thank everyone while the melody continues…

Any funny moments on stage?

When sound-checking a song in front of a crowd only doing it in the wrong key and not being able to reach the notes.

My heroes are…

Roger Federer for the good sportsmanship he’s maintained throughout the years. He’s a good egg!

My style icon is…

Haha, that would imply that I have style. Thanks.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Sam Ryder. Because some claim that I could be his lookalike. He just has long and silky-smooth hair, and me, well…

It’s your round, what are you drinking?

A double Jameson on ice.

Dream gig to do?

London, Wembley Stadium. I don’t expect to be the main featured act though, as long as I’m on that stage.

What makes you stand out?

Being able to comfortably talk to anyone I come across.

Any nicknames?

‘Stokkie’ when I was younger which is Afrikaans for a ‘little stick’. I know it’s weird. But I like it.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A high school teacher.

Pick five words to describe yourself.

Inquisitive, introverted, but not shy, sentimental, bold, and bald.

5 must-have songs on your Spotify playlist, please

This Life - Vampire Weekend

Caviar Dreams - Al Bairre & PHFAT

Cringe - Matt Maeson

No. 1 Party Anthem - Arctic Monkeys

Strawberry Swing - Cold Play

Greatest movie ever made?

Gladiator.

What book are you reading?

Wilbur Smith novel titled Men of Men.

What song changed your life?

Death And All Its Friends from Cold Play’s album Viva la Vida.

Who do you love?

My wife.

What is your favorite word?

Perhaps; because I use it way too often during a conversation.

Top of your bucket list?

Hiking up to Machu Picchu in Peru.

Your greatest achievement?

My spicy and garlic butter; peppadew and feta under the skin; whole chicken roast on a Weber with coals packed on the side. You’re welcome to DM me for more details.

What do you complain about most often?

I complain the most about people that, generally, can just be better.

What is your biggest fear?

Someday I would be old and sitting on my veranda thinking back to my youthful days and have too many things on my list of things I would have done differently.

Happiness is…

When I’ve had a very productive weekend of shows and no additional responsibilities.

On stage, I tend to…

Find the people in the crowd that look like they enjoy the music, and constantly look back at them.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Morgan Freeman once said… ‘’Don’t take criticism from someone you wouldn’t take advice from’’.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Deciding to do music full-time for the last year and a half has been an outstanding journey so far.

Wishes and dreams?

I wish that anyone and everyone who listens to Good Morning Dreamer when it comes out on the 11 August 2023 can take something from it for themselves and enjoy it as much as I did create it!

The dream is to have many more singles and EPs coming out in good time. They’ve already been written. Then perhaps an album following suit.

