Music Exchange 2023 programme revealed

With just a few days until the Music Exchange 2023's 13th annual entertainment economy-focused conference takes place, the full three-day lineup from 22-24 June 2023 has been revealed. This year's Music Exchange (#MEX23) Conference takes place at the Market Hall at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World in Cape Town.

Having secured the very best, most relevant local and international voices in the sector, Music Exchange 2023 (#MEX23) remains committed to delivering learnings, life lessons and enlightenment of the highest calibre as we have done for the past 13 years.

As an NPC, the investment is steeped in presenting a quality programme across three days that, if applied right, can positively affect the careers of everyone who participates in the commitment to upliftment through education.

The value and calibre of content, music, and those delivering it, are unmatched.

The organisers are looking forward to welcoming everyone as curious, committed, and talented to supporting and growing our collective entertainment economy.

Tickets are on sale now at Quicket.

For additional information, contact MEX founder and convener, Martin Myers

martmyers@gmail.com