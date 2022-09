Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss human-centered leadership.

Human-Centered leadership is fairly simple: leadership that puts people first. But what does this look like on a daily basis? Being human-centered shapes our communication style, our mindset, and our sense of trust.

It changes how we approach problems and think about advancement. It also calls on us to shift priorities and make employee well-being a strategic imperative, particularly in the face of employee burnout, quiet quitting and other working stresses.