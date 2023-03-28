Cushman and Wakefield | BROLL secures new facility for Edward Snell and Co. with Growthpoint

In a significant industrial property deal, Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL has arranged the development of a new 28,380sqm distribution facility for South Africa's largest independent spirits group, Edward Snell & Co. by South Africa's largest REIT, Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT).

Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL’s Hayley Rubin represented the tenant in negotiations for the bespoke development and associated lease. This is the second transaction Hayley has arranged with Edward Snell & Co. The quality facility will be developed and owned by Growthpoint andcomply fully with the strictest standards and sustainability objectives.

Plugged in to renewable energy, the new Edward Snell & Co. distribution centre will have its own PV solar system. Other power-saving initiatives include energy-efficient lighting and air-conditioning. For water savings that promote greater water security, it will have rainwater harvesting and water backup.

Adding to the environmentally sound practices, the existing office block will be refurbished and modernised in a lower carbon development approach. The design reduces the need for electric lighting by optimising natural light. The high-security facility is designed with employees in mind, with appealing workspaces, a rooftop entertainment area and a soccer pitch for staff recreation.

Hayley Rubin

“We have had our eye on this site for many years as it is strategically well located across the road from our Isando production facility,” says Iain Hooper, chairman of Edward Snell & Co. “We are most fortunate to be in a position where our growth requirements align with the ambitions of Growthpoint to develop the site and we look forward to working with Growthpoint in uplifting this prime tract of industrial real estate.”

The new distribution facility is located at 20 Monteer Street, Isando, in one of Gauteng’s most established industrial areas. It offers all the essential ingredients for distribution, specifically a good location and ease of access.

Calvin Crick

“We couldn’t be more pleased to deliver a property transaction that meets the real estate strategy of our client. Properties that meet the unique business requirements of Edward Snell & Co. in well established industrial areas like Isando are scarce. A built-for-purpose facility was ultimately the best solution, although it took some time to finalise the right result. Our resolve to ensure an optimal outcome inspired the pairing with leading green commercial property developer and investor Growthpoint,” says Calvin Crick, MD for Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL Transaction Services.

The development broke ground in February 2023 on a prime 54,168sqm site. It will comprise 1,818sqm of offices, a 25,354sqm warehouse, and a sizeable yard that supports the function of the premises.

“We are thrilled to partner with Edward Snell & Co. for a new distribution facility that supports its future vision as well as its operational and sustainability goals. Everyone who was part of this development and lease negotiation invested significant time and expertise to reach the right agreement for all involved. It is particularly rewarding that all parties to this transaction are eager to pursue a more sustainable future,” says Errol Taylor, head of asset management: industrial at Growthpoint, which has targeted carbon neutrality by 2050.



