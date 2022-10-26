Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SA SharesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


South Africa reports better fiscal position at mid-term budget

26 Oct 2022
By: Alexander Winning,
South Africa reported an improved fiscal position at a mid-term budget, flagging smaller deficits in the next three years and debt stabilising at a lower level thanks to higher-than-expected revenues.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

But a government plan to take on part of Eskom's R400bn ($22bn) debt is not ready, despite assurances that the mid-term budget would contain more details.

The National Treasury confirmed it would take some of the debt but would not commit to a specific amount or timeframe. It said it could take on between one-third and two-thirds of the debt but that it still needed to consult with debt-holders.

"South Africa is restoring the health of its public finances just as the world economy is taking a dangerous turn for the worse," Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana said in comments accompanying the mid-term budget.

"South Africa's challenges are significant, but its stable macroeconomic policies and efforts to return the public finances to a sustainable position mean that the country is in a better position to weather the storms that lie ahead."

The Treasury now expects a consolidated budget deficit of 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2022/23 fiscal year, down from 6.0% forecast in the main February budget.

Next year it predicts a deficit of 4.1% of GDP and the following year 3.9% of GDP, down from 4.8% and 4.2% seen in February.

It sees gross debt stabilising at 71.4% of GDP in 2022/23, whereas in February it saw debt stabilising in 2024/25 at 75.1% of GDP.

NextOptions
Read more: Enoch Godongwana, Alexander Winning

Related

Source:
Ombud Council names new chief ombud2 days ago
SA and Europe business leaders unite
Optimize AgencySA and Europe business leaders unite10 Oct 2022
Kenya lifts ban on genetically modified crops in response to drought
Kenya lifts ban on genetically modified crops in response to drought5 Oct 2022
Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding
Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding3 Oct 2022
Source: Reuters.
South African inflation dips to 7.6% in August21 Sep 2022
Kenya Airways first-half loss narrows 15% as borders reopen
Kenya Airways first-half loss narrows 15% as borders reopen25 Aug 2022
Government to take on Eskom debt, but unclear how much
Government to take on Eskom debt, but unclear how much2 Aug 2022
SA factory activity shrinks in July during power crisis - Absa PMI
SA factory activity shrinks in July during power crisis - Absa PMI1 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz