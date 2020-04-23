Newsmaker: Lesley Piet, her time to rise and shine

Radio presenter, DJ and voice over artist Lesley Piet recently moved to Bloemfontein to join OFM, where she's co-hosting a new breakfast show and hosting her own show on Saturday afternoons.
Here, she tells us that her hard work is finally paying off and that perseverance is what it took to get to where she is today.
“If I think back to my campus radio days, there were times when I had to sleep on the studio couch just to be at studio early for a stand-in, overnighting at a friend’s place when I did late-night shows and having to depend on public transport to get to the studio on time. There were so many no’s, so many demos and emails sent out to PMs, and I had to realise that timing is everything in this business and at the time, it just wasn’t mine yet.”
Congratulations on your appointment. How do you feel about it?
I’m excited about the move to central South Africa. Not only do I get to grow my brand but I get the move also introduces me to a new demographic.
Also, all the hard work that I’ve put in over the years, whether it’s been behind the scenes as a technical producer or on-air as a host is finally paying off. I’ve worked with the best of the best in the industry and I’m so grateful for the lessons they’ve taught me.
Does it involve relocating to Bloemfontein?
Oh yes… I relocated in March already due to the fact that there was a lot to do behind the scenes in preparation for the new shows.
Tell us about your new shows.
I joined Shandor Potgieter, Sam Ludidi and producer Lebogang Kotsi on the Good Morning Breakfast Show, 6am to 9am. Weekday mornings get a fresh start with get-you-ready-to-go music, the latest local news, traffic, sport and loads of fun to give new meaning to the old adage, ‘rise and shine’.
And then on Saturdays, you get to hang out with me between 12 to 4pm. Unwind in the company of OFM while heading back from errands, sporting events with the kids or just getting those domestic administrations done. Great music, shoutouts and chances to win.
What excites you most about OFM?
The culture at OFM is family-orientated and anyone that knows me back in Cape Town knows that I go hard for my family and real close friends.
How do you feel about working with Shandor Potgieter and Sam Ludidi, and the team at OFM?
They’ve sort of become my brothers and straight off the bat have been very protective of me. They’re both super talented and damn good at what they do, so the fact that I get to work with them on a daily basis is a blessing.
How is the station responding to the current crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic?
OFM commits to playing more local music to boost royalties for musicians. During the lockdown period, we intend on supporting South African musicians by playing more local music to ensure that royalties don’t disappear along with gigs due to Covid-19 restrictions. We realise that lockdown gives radio the opportunity for us to be as ‘South African’ as we can be, this we do through the music we play.
Aside from playing local tunes listeners can also request their favourites during five dedicated timeslots: weekdays at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 8pn, and on weekends during the All Request show on Sundays from 4 to 7pm.
What do you love most about your career in broadcasting/radio?
The fact that I can connect with people from all walks of life is special. Not every day is the same, which makes things exciting.
Comment on the current state of radio and what its future looks like to you.
Radio now is evolving and growing. You see a lot more young talent coming through and female anchors at the forefront, which is something we haven’t seen in the past.
What’s at the top of your to-do list?
For now, I just want to familiarise myself with the central South African audience and build some sort of relationship with them. I’m going to need a bit of time but if you invest in me now, I promise you that you’ll reap the rewards later.
What are you currently reading/watching/listening to?
Because of the move and everything that’s happening in my life right now, I’m re-reading Year of Yes
by Shonda Rhimes, just for motivation. I think every chapter of your life requires a different version of you and for you to step into your power. My most-played album right now is Jhene Aiko, Chilombo
, but my music changes on a daily basis.
Tell us something about yourself not generally known.
I’m the second eldest of four girls and not the youngest. Lol.
