Asset forfeiture: NPA secures preservation order in R27m PPE case

The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a preservation order for assets linked to a R27m PPE case in the Northern Cape.

The order was granted against the assets of well-known Kimberley businessman Somandla Sibisi and his companies Macronym 37 and Aphiwokuhle Holdings.

The frozen assets include a residential property bought for some R900,000, a business property – known as Live Café – bought for more than R2m, kitchen equipment bought for over R300,000 and a 2013 model Audi A1 car bought for R130,000.

NPA regional spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, explained that the vehicle and property were allegedly bought with “the proceeds of the money received from the Northern Cape Department of Health” through PPE related tenders.

“This preservation order emanates from a case where…Sibisi, who is accused number nine, his company is accused number eight, in the Department of Health Northern Cape PPE-related matter amounting to more than R26m, made his first appearance together with other 12 co-accused on 11 October 2023, in the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court.

“The accused are facing charges of Contravention of Provisions of Section 86(1) of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption, forgery, money laundering, uttering, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice concerning the amount of more than R26.9m.

“The preservation order, the arrest, as well as the appearance in court stem from a multi-disciplinary effort by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), the Special Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU), the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), and the Directorate of Priority Crimes Unit (DPCI)," he said.

Unveiling those linked to the PPE case

Sibisi’s co-accused in the case are:

Northern Cape Department of Health former head, Dion Theys.

Northern Cape Department of Health's former chief financial officer, Mosimanegape Gaborone.

Director of supply chain management, Montgomery Lifa Faas.

Deputy director of finance, Victor Nyokong.

Director: Administration assistant of supply chain management, Siyabulela Booi.

Retired deputy director nursing directorate: Communicable diseases, Elizabeth Dibueng Manyetsa.

Assistant director directorate: Communicable diseases, Goitsemodimo Piet Moseki.

Macronym 37 (Pty) Ltd; Administrative clerk working for Macronym 37 (Pty) Ltd, Cleopatra Norman.

Employee of Macronym 37 (Pty) Ltd, Macdonald Mampe.

Director of Masedi Star (Pty) Ltd, a private company with limited liability, Obakeng Samane.

“These assets will be preserved awaiting an application by the AFU for the final forfeiture to the State," Senokoatsane said.

"Dion Theys, Mosimanegape Gaborone, Montgomery Lifa Faas, Victor Nyokong, Siyabulela Booi, Elizabeth Dibueng Manyetsa, and Goitsemodimo Piet Moseki, are also out on bail in another Department of Health Northern Cape PPE-related matter amounting to more than R16m. The case will be back in the Kimberley District Court on 16 October 2023."