Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

StoneRegent Business SchoolJNPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Covid-19 News South Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Covid-19

Africa

Latest stats spark urgent $45m long Covid response

27 Sep 2023
A new study has emerged revealing that approximately 962,000 children and 17.9 million adults have been impacted by long Covid in 2022 in the United States. This accounts for 1.3% of children and 6.9% of adults.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The report defines long Covid as symptoms that last at least three months after a positive test or a doctor’s diagnosis of Covid-19, with children in particular exhibiting neurocognitive changes, low energy and constant fatigue.

The US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that up to 23 million people in the US have ever had long Covid.

To address the imperative for enhanced comprehension and treatment of long Covid, the US Health and Human Services Department recently granted an unprecedented $45m in funding. This initiative aims to broaden access to care and promote optimal practices for managing long Covid. In a parallel effort, the Biden administration, in July, unveiled the establishment of the Office of Long Covid Research and Practice.

Meanwhile, Africa has reported around 13 million confirmed Covid-19 cases, with South Africa contributing nearly one-third of the total cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is among the few organisations on the continent providing guidance on long Covid.

“We barely understand how Covid has affected South Africans. There hasn't been enough research to look after people with persistent symptoms,” said Waasila Jassat, a public health specialist at South Africa's NICD.

Source:
Eris Covid-19 variant now in SA: WHO flags concern amid rising global infections

16 Aug 2023

She followed up with approximately 5,000 people in South Africa experiencing long Covid for one year. The findings revealed that among individuals hospitalised with Covid, 47% still had ongoing symptoms after six months. For those who had Covid but weren't hospitalised, 19% still experienced persistent symptoms at the six-month mark.

Among the participants, 32% experienced fatigue, 16% had shortness of breath, one in 10 dealt with headaches, approximately 10% reported lack of concentration, and about 9% suffered from muscle pain.

She noted that quite a number of people said it impacted their occupation and they either had to change jobs or had to take a role with lesser responsibilities because of the symptoms.

She recommended training and retraining health workers to be able to recognise and care for people with long Covid.

Currently only two public hospitals, both in Cape Town, have long Covid clinics, and some private insurance companies provide coverage for long Covid, which includes access to a specialist, a few tests and investigations, and oxygen rehabilitation.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is working on a capacity building initiative to equip health workers to diagnose and manage long Covid.

NextOptions
Read more: National Institute for Communicable Diseases, NICD, long Covid

Related

Image source: Jean-Paul CHASSENET –
RSV on the rise, hospitals urged to prepare for paediatric admissions23 Mar 2023
Source: DynaMedex.
SA measles outbreak of concern, NICD warns as case surge hits 80% worldwide13 Jan 2023
Source: Supplied. Myrna Sachs, head of AlexForbes Health Management.
South Africa sees increase in insurance claims by incapacitated employees6 Oct 2022
Source: Freepik.
South Africa confirms its first case of monkeypox23 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied.
Influenza cases on the rise in South Africa9 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied.
Discovery Health sets in motion social network to support long-Covid sufferers16 Mar 2022
Source:
Covid-19 update: Outbreak of worrying new IHU variant7 Jan 2022
Source: REUTERS
SA reports record daily Covid-19 cases as Omicron spreads16 Dec 2021

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz