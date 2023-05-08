Industries

Africa

CDC's Rochelle Walensky to bow out

8 May 2023
The director of the US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stepping down from her role.
Director of the Center for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky.
Director of the Center for Disease Control, Rochelle Walensky.

Rochelle Walensky who led the Biden administration's pandemic response with Anthony Fauci said she would bow out of her role at the end of June.

She has been in this position for two and a half years, and ushered in Covid-19 vaccine recommendations and rollouts at the height of the pandemic.

Her announcement dovetails with that of the World Health Organization (WHO) that on Friday, 5 May, issued a statement that Covid-19 is no longer a global emergency.

It is estimated the Covid-19 virus continues to kill more than a thousand Americans a week.

The US government will on May 11 end the Covid-19 public-health emergency.

