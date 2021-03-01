SA moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 1

Due to the progressive drop in new Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country moved Level 3 to Level 1 of the Risk Adjusted Strategy with effect from 28 February 2021.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
“The country has now clearly emerged from the second wave. New infections, admissions to hospital and deaths have fallen significantly and continue to decline steadily," he said.
“In the week that has just passed, the country recorded just under 10,000 new infections,” Ramaphosa said, adding that in the last week of January, the country recorded over 40,000 new cases.
He outlined the easing of regulations under the more relaxed alert level.
Curfew
The new alert level will come into effect later this evening once the regulations have been gazetted.
The move will also result in gatherings-- including religious, social, political and cultural gatherings--being permitted, subject to limitations on size, adherence to social distancing and other health protocols.
Under level 1 gatherings are permitted but must not exceed 50% if the venue capacity #COVID19. Health protocols must still be observed at gatherings such as maintaining a social distance of at least 1.5 meters pic.twitter.com/6lh9TNpiDO
