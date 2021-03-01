SA moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 1

Due to the progressive drop in new Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country moved Level 3 to Level 1 of the Risk Adjusted Strategy with effect from 28 February 2021.

Under level 1 gatherings are permitted but must not exceed 50% if the venue capacity. Health protocols must still be observed at gatherings such as maintaining a social distance of at least 1.5 meters

It is still mandatory to wear bad mask in public under level 1

“The country has now clearly emerged from the second wave. New infections, admissions to hospital and deaths have fallen significantly and continue to decline steadily," he said.“In the week that has just passed, the country recorded just under 10,000 new infections,” Ramaphosa said, adding that in the last week of January, the country recorded over 40,000 new cases.He outlined the easing of regulations under the more relaxed alert level.The move will also result in gatherings-- including religious, social, political and cultural gatherings--being permitted, subject to limitations on size, adherence to social distancing and other health protocols.Under the new regulations, night vigils or other gatherings before or after funerals are still not permitted while the doors of nightclubs will remain shut.The sale of alcohol will be permitted, according to normal licence provisions. In addition, no alcohol may be sold during the hours of curfew.The 33 land border posts that have been closed throughout this period will remain closed, while the other 20 will remain open.Only five airports will be open for international travel with standard infection control measures. These are: OR Tambo, Cape Town, King Shaka, Kruger Mpumalanga and Lanseria airports.