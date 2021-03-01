Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services

SA moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 1

1 Mar 2021
Due to the progressive drop in new Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country moved Level 3 to Level 1 of the Risk Adjusted Strategy with effect from 28 February 2021.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
“The country has now clearly emerged from the second wave. New infections, admissions to hospital and deaths have fallen significantly and continue to decline steadily," he said.

“In the week that has just passed, the country recorded just under 10,000 new infections,” Ramaphosa said, adding that in the last week of January, the country recorded over 40,000 new cases.

He outlined the easing of regulations under the more relaxed alert level.

Curfew




Gatherings


The move will also result in gatherings-- including religious, social, political and cultural gatherings--being permitted, subject to limitations on size, adherence to social distancing and other health protocols.



Under the new regulations, night vigils or other gatherings before or after funerals are still not permitted while the doors of nightclubs will remain shut.

Sale of alcohol


The sale of alcohol will be permitted, according to normal licence provisions. In addition, no alcohol may be sold during the hours of curfew.

Face masks




Borders


The 33 land border posts that have been closed throughout this period will remain closed, while the other 20 will remain open.

Only five airports will be open for international travel with standard infection control measures. These are: OR Tambo, Cape Town, King Shaka, Kruger Mpumalanga and Lanseria airports.
Comment

Read more: Cyril Ramaphosa, alcohol sales, curfew, masks

Related

#WeChoose campaign to help hundreds of liquor traders rebuild1 day ago
GVK-Siya Zama CEO urges construction industry peers to remain positive22 Feb 2021
Amended PIC Act signed into law18 Feb 2021
Ramaphosa kicks off vaccine rollout at Khayelitsha18 Feb 2021
Northlink CollegeNorthlink College geared to excel in the new normal17 Feb 2021
TFG (The Foschini Group)Markham's 'Help! Don't Harm' campaign raises R500k for Sonke Gender Justice15 Feb 2021
AfCFTA: Alive with possibilities12 Feb 2021
#SONA2021: Eskom warns of power shortfall over next 5 years12 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz